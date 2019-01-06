Mandla Ganduka says fame is like an orgasm

After nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, former Generations actor Mandla Ganduka knows a thing or two about fame and its trappings. He has compared it to happy time in the bedroom.

Mandla, who has spent much of the year in theatre productions and e.tv TV drama series Broken Vows, told TshisaLIVE that despite leaving Generations several years ago he still gets called by his character on the show, Choppa.

“It is something that I have got used to, but people are always calling me Choppa. I mean even now after all these years; they still stop me for pictures. It used to be overwhelmed but it has slowed down now. People are no longer just running to take pictures and then run off again. It is better now. People will stop and talk to me. There is a deeper engagement, digestible. In the past it was like a conveyer belt of people all vying for your attention.”