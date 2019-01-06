TshisaLIVE

The year actors finally took a stand against unjust laws

06 January 2019 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Veteran actress Florence Masebe spoke for all actors in parliament this year.
Veteran actress Florence Masebe spoke for all actors in parliament this year.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

After years of being exploited by the industry actors finally decided to take a stand against unjust laws that deprived them of building wealth from their hard work.

After years of just talk and being afraid of standing up, one actress stood at the forefront of a long overdue fight. 

Florence Masebe, backed by the SA Guild of Actors and other actors across SA took their fight to parliament. 

Taking a stand | SA Guild of Actors to speak for artists' rights in parliament

SA actors are taking their fight to parliament on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Florence's speech gave a detailed account of the kind of exploitation actors have been enduring and the need for government to step in.

"Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years but unfortunately the focus of our industry is never the actor but always the pockets of broadcasters and the producers while zero consideration is given to the actors' earnings and dignity."

In her speech Florence pleaded with parliament to save actors from the "blatant exploitation" they are subjected to.

WATCH | Florence Masebe’s speech in parliament ignites a fire in actors

Florence Masebe was on fire in parliament.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

We hope you never back down! May your voices be heard in 2019.

Strength to you.

READ MORE:

SA actors defend Florence Masebe against 'just a celebrity' criticism

Mzansi's actors did not take lightly to the organisation criticising Florence Masebe.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Zenande Mfenyana feels proud that actors are finally standing up

Zenande said to be part of the Generations wasn't easy and people dismissed them as "just being rebellious".
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

I wanted to show I wasn't scared of them- Isidingo's Rajesh on SABC board shot

Actor Jack Devnarain, best known for his role as Rajesh on soapie Isidingo, said that he accepted a nomination to serve on the SABC board so that he ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato K hits back at questions over why black men didn't help her in alleged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X