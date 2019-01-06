The year actors finally took a stand against unjust laws
After years of being exploited by the industry actors finally decided to take a stand against unjust laws that deprived them of building wealth from their hard work.
After years of just talk and being afraid of standing up, one actress stood at the forefront of a long overdue fight.
Florence Masebe, backed by the SA Guild of Actors and other actors across SA took their fight to parliament.
Florence's speech gave a detailed account of the kind of exploitation actors have been enduring and the need for government to step in.
"Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years but unfortunately the focus of our industry is never the actor but always the pockets of broadcasters and the producers while zero consideration is given to the actors' earnings and dignity."
In her speech Florence pleaded with parliament to save actors from the "blatant exploitation" they are subjected to.
We hope you never back down! May your voices be heard in 2019.
Strength to you.