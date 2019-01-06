TshisaLIVE

Tributes continue to pour in for musician Dan Tshanda

06 January 2019 - 06:13 By Karishma Thakurdin
Dan Tshanda died at a Sandton hospital on Saturday.
Image: Facebook/Dan Tshanda

An outpouring of condolences has dominated social media ever since news of veteran musician Dan Tshanda's death was confirmed on Saturday evening. 

Family spokesperson Moudy Ngwedzeni Mudzielwana confirmed the news through a media statement on Facebook. 

"Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier and Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead," read the statement. 

Memorial and funeral details are yet to be announced by the family. 

High-profile celebrities including Yvonne Chaka Chaka and fans from across the continent have since paid touching tribute to the star. 

