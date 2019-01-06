TshisaLIVE

Will Mabala Noise bounce back?

People just kept leaving mayn... #sad

06 January 2019 - 11:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Bongz left Mabala Noise and soon everybody followed suit.
We've heard that 2018 wasn't the year many of y'all hoped it would be, but it really couldn't have been worse than the year Mabala Noise had. At least not when compared to the previous two years.

Y'all remember that time when Mabala Noise then owned by DJ Bongz and ANC Youth League treasurer general Reggie Nkabinde made one of the biggest signing announcements Mzansi had seen?

Back in 2016 the stable made a "one of a kind" announcement that they had added 12 artists to their family.

At the time the media was told that they signed 12 new artists: rapper Nasty C, Pro, Gigi Lamayne, Zakwe, Jay Spitter, Major League DJs, DJ Finzo, Khanyi Mbau, actor Kay Sibiya, Letoya Makhene, Mbali Nkosi and Zola 7. 

Now fast forward to 2019, we now know that the phrase "signed the artists" was loosely  used and that even though there may have been contracts signed they were not all the same and they definitely weren't what they were hyped up to be.

The stable quickly crumbled.  

Not only did the truth about the contracts unfold just months after the huge announcement but three years after the company's formation and two years after the big hooha and mass signings, the company has turned into liquid... almost literally.

Isolezwe reported that Mabala Noise’s assets were to be liquidated after owner Reggie disinvested from the label hoping to focus on politics.

Then one by one artists started dropping out of the stable. 

Nasty C left. Then Gigi Lamayne left. Even Zandie Khumalo left.

The rest of the nation, like Major League DJs explained that they had "partnership" kind of contracts that meant that they worked together with the label but were not "under" the label.

Like we said fam... Mabala saw flames!

Oh wait... Last we checked Du Boiz was still there. Yeah that rapper that had a song with Tyga.

But wow Mabala has been through a lot!

