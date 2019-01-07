Lady Gaga wins big at 'more inclusive' Golden Globes

The star broke down in tears when she was announced as a winner and used her acceptance speech to reflect on inclusion in the industry.

"I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter," she said at one point in the speech.

Other winners on the night showed an industry keen to tout its progress on diversity. These included Alfonso Cuaron's heartfelt Roma and civil rights dramedy Green Book.

On the red carpet, many stars wore "Time's Up" bracelets in a nod to the movement for sexual equality in the workplace that grabbed the headlines 12 months ago as the industry became engulfed in a reckoning about rampant harassment and abuse.

Hosting the gala were comedian Andy Samberg and actress Sandra Oh. Sandra also made history on the night as the first Asian woman to have hosted a major awards show. She also took home her second Golden Globe for Killing Eve.

Andy paid tribute to the diversity of films nominated, singling out Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk and several others praised for their inclusivity.