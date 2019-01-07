Date My Family
From Shekinah look-alikes to Qwaqwa in Rustenburg - here's why #DMF was lit AF!
When Neo appeared on Date My Family on Sunday night, he went through the most which included dodgy potential dates and claims of being superficial.
The data analyst met the friends and family of three possible partners and in the end had to choose a date.
Dude got more eye rolls than a teenage love movie when he told one family that he was looking for someone slender so that he didn't break his back while trying to take them to bed.
But that wasn't even half of the cray things viewers saw and heard people on the show say.
For one, there was a "Shekinah look-alike" that had everyone confused. Is Ma Suited looking for her Mr Right?
#DateMyFamily like really guys what is Shekinah doing ka date my family? pic.twitter.com/JYPTTkSg55— nanii👄 (@ntsakisimabasa1) January 6, 2019
And that awkward car conversation was handled perfectly.
"How do you get to work" is such a humble way of asking someone if they have a car😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/O86TJUQigA— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) January 6, 2019
#DateMyFamily How do you get to work? 🤣🤣🤣... A sneaky way of asking if u have a car, classic! pic.twitter.com/jA1IR0I10o— Cut-off low (@NjaYaTeng) January 6, 2019
Encode: “How do you get to work?”...🤣🤣🤣— Jerry Elago🇳🇦 (@JerryElago) January 6, 2019
Decode: Do you have a car?
#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/GjP19kl6Ue
What a way of asking a guy whether he has a car or not 🤣— BarbieABerry (@AngelaMashego) January 6, 2019
"How do you get to work?"#datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/4rLlZUg8lr
* ask him if he has a car but be subtle *— Miami Malume (@Adverttown) January 6, 2019
Friend: How do you get to work?” #DatemyFamily
😭😭😭
Yhuuuu! so la question yoba "how do get to work? Is basically asking him uba does He have a Car. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/LIj3unE4EV— iLitha (@iLithaz) January 6, 2019
Keeping with last week's theme, there was someone who also butchered their geography and thought Qwaqwa was in Rustenburg.
#DateMyFamily there was probably a #CountryReshuffle 😂😂💔 Thats why Mabopane is in the DRC and Qwaqwa in Rustenburg. pic.twitter.com/eSAtQJV60F— @Yang_Lloyd: The Return (@tekomak_) January 6, 2019
There’s a Qwaqwa is in Rustenburg check your gps😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/PwiIbNqqDd— Ke Katleho 🇿🇦 (@Kt_Mkne) January 6, 2019
People ba QwaQwa....— Keletso Khota (@keletso_khota) January 6, 2019
Yol moved to Rusty Dusty and ga le re botse????
Le maswe jong....#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/YY3QUWlyn3
Ha.ana guys did she’s just say Qwaqwa is in Rusternburg???????? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/AiAKaWMsdw— Busiswa (@__gorchess__) January 6, 2019
#DateMyFamily maybe is Cyril Ramaphosa whose doing city reshuffling because now qwaqwa is in rustenburg pic.twitter.com/5QJEhogizH— Sihle (@Sihle12410484) January 6, 2019
In the end Neo chose Lebo to be his date.
Sis suffers from a skin condition that caused a loss of skin colour in blotches, but was still dripping confidence.
The internet was here for it and came ready with the memes.
Lebo isn't every trying to front about being domesticated 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/iT2owBajXq— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) January 6, 2019
Before and After Vitiligo— Flat-six (@ozozo3) January 6, 2019
Lebo#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/MtmvezLZmV
Iyooo! Lebo after comparing herself when she was dark skinned to now. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/M6nDb9yKWg— Paballo Seipei (@SeipeiPablo) January 6, 2019
Lebo she’s beautiful #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/BJ8OopRMvb— R O F H I W A (@Ladyramie) January 6, 2019
Mara Lebo is fine bafethu #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/hZW0PMxDc1— uPhakathwayo (@Gcina_Gumede) January 6, 2019