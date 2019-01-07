From Shekinah look-alikes to Qwaqwa in Rustenburg - here's why #DMF was lit AF!

When Neo appeared on Date My Family on Sunday night, he went through the most which included dodgy potential dates and claims of being superficial.

The data analyst met the friends and family of three possible partners and in the end had to choose a date.

Dude got more eye rolls than a teenage love movie when he told one family that he was looking for someone slender so that he didn't break his back while trying to take them to bed.

But that wasn't even half of the cray things viewers saw and heard people on the show say.

For one, there was a "Shekinah look-alike" that had everyone confused. Is Ma Suited looking for her Mr Right?