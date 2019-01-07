How Lindani Nkosi took over from Barker Haines: I’m not the evil person everyone thinks I am

Lindani Nkosi has been holding down the role of Lincoln Sibeko on Isidingo for several years, but says that his devious character is not evil enough to be classified as the ultimate villain on TV screens.

Lincoln has made more enemies than a politician during floor crossing season,but Lindani told TshisaLIVE that he is taking it all in his stride.

"I don't know if I am the biggest villain on TV. You got very powerful roles that are going around currently at the moment but the villain role is kind of inevitable because the role demands suspense and drama," he explained

He said the departure of Barker, played by Robert Whitehead, forced the show's writers to put a lot of the load on Lindani's character.

"When you read the work you have to do, the idea of transforming into this character, you see how human he is and the things he has to go through."