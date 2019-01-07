Junior De Rocka alleges Cape Town businessman called him a 'black c**t' in racist row

Musician Junior De Rocka has been left fuming after a heated exchange with a Cape Town quad biking tour operator allegedly ended in racial slurs.

Junior explained to TshisaLIVE that he and a group of friends were supposed to go quad biking at Headout Quadbike Tours in Cape Town on Sunday but showed up an hour later than initially scheduled.

The star claimed his agent notified the company that they would be late, however when they arrived at the premises an argument between the owner, Bruce Jenkinson and Junior ensued.

Junior claims Bruce called him and his friends "black c**ts" during the argument.

"We weren't late. He said 'these black c**ts are always f**king late' and said 'if you think I am f**king rude, yes I am rude.'"

Bruce told TshisaLIVE he was not informed that Junior and his team would be late and that they had arrived at a time when another client was set to start their tour.

Bruce denied claims that he hurled racial insults at Junior or his friends, but admitted to swearing in general over their late arrival.

"At no point did I refer to them as that (black c**ts) and I have no idea where that comes from."

He said he had communicated with an agent before but there was no indication that Junior would be late.

"We tried to contact the agent to tell them the client was late but got no response. As far as I am concerned, it is just plain bad manners (to be late) and suddenly the "racist" card was pulled out. I think that is unfair."

Junior posted videos and images of the alleged incident on social media, dividing opinions over whether he was wrong to "be late" or was a victim of a racism.

Even Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the debacle, claiming he saw no racism in footage of the incident posted online.