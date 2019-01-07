Not everyone is impressed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Jacob Zuma collaboration

Not everyone on Twitter is convinced by Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s interest in working with Jacob Zuma on his upcoming album.



The former president has kept South Africa on its toes in a different way since handing over the presidential reins – from his interactive Twitter account, a recording deal with the eThekwini Municipality and a possible collaboration with Ladysmith Black Mambazo.



EThekwini head of parks, recreation and culture Thembinkosi Ngcobo confirmed on eNCA on January 6 2019 that the multi-award-winning group had reached out to assist the eThekwini municipality to create Zuma’s album by offering its studio facilities free for the live recording and a possible collaboration.



The album, which is set to be released in April, will feature Zuma’s rendition of some of his favourite struggle songs.



According to TimesLive, DA councillor in the eThekwini municipality Nicole Graham said the party would fight Zuma’s album deal “tooth and nail”. She said the album was not proposed before any council committee and called for greater accountability in Ngcobo’s department.