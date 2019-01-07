Not everyone is impressed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Jacob Zuma collaboration
Not everyone on Twitter is convinced by Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s interest in working with Jacob Zuma on his upcoming album.
The former president has kept South Africa on its toes in a different way since handing over the presidential reins – from his interactive Twitter account, a recording deal with the eThekwini Municipality and a possible collaboration with Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
EThekwini head of parks, recreation and culture Thembinkosi Ngcobo confirmed on eNCA on January 6 2019 that the multi-award-winning group had reached out to assist the eThekwini municipality to create Zuma’s album by offering its studio facilities free for the live recording and a possible collaboration.
The album, which is set to be released in April, will feature Zuma’s rendition of some of his favourite struggle songs.
According to TimesLive, DA councillor in the eThekwini municipality Nicole Graham said the party would fight Zuma’s album deal “tooth and nail”. She said the album was not proposed before any council committee and called for greater accountability in Ngcobo’s department.
Some on Twitter were excited about a collaboration between the former president and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, while others felt it wasn’t good for the group’s reputation.
Jacob Zuma ft Ladysmith Black Mambazo pic.twitter.com/CkJrbOKUw3— Nkululeko (@nsnkulu) January 6, 2019
Since ladysmith black Mambazo decides to partner with Jacob Zuma,the man who terrorised SA's economy for 9 and half years,i think it is time to burn all their collection.— cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) January 6, 2019
Cde Zuma is collaborating with Ladysmith Black Mambazo. I think he should also work with— Murakashi-in-Chief (@Tapfumaneyi1980) January 6, 2019
1. Izingane zoma
2. Phuzekhemisi
3. Ntombenhle
4. Cde Supra Mahumapelo @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/NN3u3kP0jF
Very sad that an iconic musical group as #LadysmithBlackMambazo decided to support former #SouthAfrica president #Zuma in his new career as a singer— Lorenzo Simoncelli (@lionreporter) January 6, 2019
So you guys are saying South Africans shouldn’t buy Ladysmith Black Mambazo music since they are working with @PresJGZuma— Thembinkosi Madlala (@Madlala_TM) January 6, 2019
I mean, when do South Africans ever talk about them except when they are honoured with a Grammy Award? 95% of SA citizens don’t even know a single song 😆
I have lost all respect for @therealmambazo if they are associating with the thief, Jacob Zuma. I will also be destroying all my @therealmambazo albums.#BoycottLadysmithBlackMambazo— #InsertLackadaisicalNameHere (@dmdadcpt) January 6, 2019
We always moan how Ladysmith Black Mambazo is only celebrated outside S.A. but it seems by their indication of wishing to collaborate with Jacob Zuma they now want their legacy confined only to the Durban municipality offices.#Zuma— KABELO MG (@KabeloMG) January 6, 2019
I can’t believe I now have to cancel Ladysmith Black Mambazo.— Lerato Mlambo (@Leighratoh) January 6, 2019
#LadysmithBlackMambazo will never win any international awards ever again, unless otherwise they ditch the notion of working with Msholozi. White people in America won't be impressed.— DaddyDASH™🇿🇦 (@DKnified) January 6, 2019