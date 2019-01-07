TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah & Jordyn Taylor call it quits

07 January 2019 - 11:41 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor have broken up.
Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor have broken up.
Image: Instagram/ Jordyn Taylor

After more than two years together Trevor Noah and US real estate agent, Jordyn Taylor have called it quits. 

While Trevor fiercely guards his personal life, rumours about their romance first surfaced towards the end of 2015. 

International media reported that Jordyn had apparently moved into Trevor's apartment quite early in their romance.

And during an interview on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda in 2016, Trevor admitted that he was completely smitten but didn't give too much detail. 

Even though Trevor and Jordyn tried to keep their romance away from the spotlight, their baecations in Bali, Mexico and several red carpet appearances together painted a clear picture. 

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday night, Jordyn confirmed to followers that she and Trevor had split. 

She made the announcement during a Q&A session with fans after opening up about her solo vacay. 

"Do you love Trevor Noah," one fan asked Jordyn. 

Jordyn said that half the questions in her inbox was about Trev. 

"Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him." 

Sbahle sends sweet message of support to injured bae Itu Khune

Sbahle Mpisane encourages her man Itu Khune to keep his head up.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

How Lindani Nkosi took over from Barker Haines: I’m not the evil person everyone thinks I am

"I'm not sure if I am the biggest TV villain"
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mandla Ganduka says fame is like an orgasm

Mandla says the key is "not to be bothered with either the adoration or the criticism".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kwesta: I don't think I'm especially humble, I just think I know who I am

“I think my mom would still give me a big whoop a** if I ever got a big head."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  2. 3 times English showed us flames in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  5. How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X