TshisaLIVE

Chester Missing slams President Cyril Ramaphosa's tablet drive

08 January 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
President Cyril Ramaphosa is apparently set to announce plans to roll out tablets to all schools in SA.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is apparently set to announce plans to roll out tablets to all schools in SA.
Image: Gallo Images

Puppet Chester Missing has fired shots against President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged plans to roll out thousands of tablets to pupils, suggesting that more basic resources were needed in schools and should be given priority.

According to City Press, the president will use his State of the Nation Address next month to announce the roll out of tablets for all pupils in the country’s 23,700 primary and secondary schools.

Other plans include the introduction of robotics and coding in grades one to three and the digitalisation of school curriculums.

The reports have sparked massive debate on social media with even former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela stressing caution.

But one of the cheekiest responses came from the puppet, who took to Twitter to ask if the tablets would help eradicate broken and pit toilets in rural schools.

Cartoonist Carlos Amato weighed in on the debate with a comic about the issue, while others expressed their thoughts on the debate.

'I spent R80 at PEP'- Chester Missing pokes fun at 'flashy rappers'

Mzansi's favourite puppet Chester Missing has taken the mickey out of rapper's flashy lifestyles which has hogged headlines over the past few weeks. ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Comics and groovas help SA see off 2018

What with new presidents, home-made sex videos and petrol price hikes, for many the end of 2018 couldn't have come sooner.
News
9 days ago

Criselda Dudumashe: Dear Trump, land redistribution is inevitable

The TV and radio personality is one of several celebs who have hit back at Donald Trump.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Tributes continue to pour in for musician Dan Tshanda TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Will Mabala Noise bounce back? TshisaLIVE
  4. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  5. 3 times English showed us flames in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
X