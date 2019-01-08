Chester Missing slams President Cyril Ramaphosa's tablet drive

Puppet Chester Missing has fired shots against President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged plans to roll out thousands of tablets to pupils, suggesting that more basic resources were needed in schools and should be given priority.

According to City Press, the president will use his State of the Nation Address next month to announce the roll out of tablets for all pupils in the country’s 23,700 primary and secondary schools.

Other plans include the introduction of robotics and coding in grades one to three and the digitalisation of school curriculums.

The reports have sparked massive debate on social media with even former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela stressing caution.