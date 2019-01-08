Emtee 'clarifies' drug abuse claims: I was a dealer but I never used it
Emtee has once again come out to squash rumours that he's addicted to drugs, telling fans that he has never used drugs in his life but admitted to once being a dealer.
The rapper made headlines several months ago when he collapsed on stage during a performance, leading to calls from fans and local celebs for him to get help for alleged substance abuse.
Emtee took a break from the industry to recover but has always insisted that it was fatigue and not drugs that was to blame for the fall.
However, it seems the incident has followed him into 2019, which led to him setting the record straight on Twitter.
Emtee explained that he once resorted to selling drugs to make ends meet but insisted that he had never used it.
I use to be a dealer coz I was hungry. Niggas turned around and called me a druggie. I SOLD DAT SHIT COZ I WAS BROKE! NEVER USED IT.— DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 7, 2019
The rapper then hit back at those who judged him for his decisions.
How u get so cold towards a kid who just wants to change his life the same way you did? Ion even care about stuff. I’m jus makin music about jets and my struggle.— DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 7, 2019
He explained that he only uses cannabis but it has never been a problem.
I never had a drug problem. I was just in disbelief that people can do or say any and everything about you when you’re quiet and tryna not start shit— DIY2 (@EmteeSA) January 7, 2019
Emtee's bestie Sjava then joined in on the discussion, telling Emtee to just forgive the haters who "don't know what's real or not."
Don’t forget that before we got here people were fed FAKE content in the game for a long time namanje there is still a whole lot of FUGAZYNESS going on so forgive them when they say unamanga they dont know whats real or not https://t.co/J2asP3sNIJ— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_ATM) January 7, 2019