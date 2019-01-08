Emtee 'clarifies' drug abuse claims: I was a dealer but I never used it

Emtee has once again come out to squash rumours that he's addicted to drugs, telling fans that he has never used drugs in his life but admitted to once being a dealer.

The rapper made headlines several months ago when he collapsed on stage during a performance, leading to calls from fans and local celebs for him to get help for alleged substance abuse.

Emtee took a break from the industry to recover but has always insisted that it was fatigue and not drugs that was to blame for the fall.

However, it seems the incident has followed him into 2019, which led to him setting the record straight on Twitter.

Emtee explained that he once resorted to selling drugs to make ends meet but insisted that he had never used it.