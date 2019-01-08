From Dan Tshanda to WWE's 'Mean Gene': 4 prominent figures who died in the first week of 2019

For many people the first week of the new year is filled with hope and excitement for the year ahead, but for families of the following prominent people, 2019 has gotten off to a heartbreaking start.

Musician Dan Tshanda

On January 5, South African music lovers were dealt a heavy blow as they heard of the passing of iconic musician Dan Tshanda.

Tshanda was the driving force behind the careers of artists including Dalom Kids and Splash.

He influenced many musicians with his brand of upbeat traditional music. Tributes have been coming in from across the African continent.

The 'Peacock' hitmaker died from heart failure at the Sandton Mediclinic.