Police still on the hunt for Lerato K alleged 'racist' attacker

Two weeks after allegedly being attacked in a supermarket altercation, TV and radio star Lerato Kganyago is still waiting for justice.

The star was allegedly strangled in a racial spat at a Pick n Pay store in Johannesburg on Christmas eve. Lerato claimed her domestic worker was allegedly called the K-word by a woman for apparently standing in the way of another shopper.

Lerato further alleged that shortly after she and the woman got embroiled in a heated verbal exchange, the woman's husband allegedly started choking Lerato.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the incident Lerato said she had laid a charge with police and was on her way to view video footage so the man could be traced.

Fans, who were curious to know if there was any development in the case reached out to Lerato this week to see if there were any updates.

The star told her followers she was not given the footage of the incident from the store as police are still investigating the matter.

"I’ve been mentioning on Twitter that SAPS has the footage. They are working very hard to trace the couple using the evidence they have. And no they can’t release the footage to me or the public. It’s against the law."

She said until police were able to track down the couple, she would have to wait patiently for a resolution to the matter.

Fans joked that they could help speed up the process if just one pic of the couple was leaked online.