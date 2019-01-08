TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane: After waking up from my coma I was in so much pain

08 January 2019 - 12:25 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sbahle Mpisane is grateful to be alive.
Sbahle Mpisane is grateful to be alive.
Image: Instagram/ Sbahle Mpisane

Five months after being in horror car crash, which nearly claimed her life, Sbahle Mpisane is grateful for the second chance. 

Sbahle spent three months in hospital after being critical injured in a car crash in Durban on August 9, 2018.

Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a pole, leaving Sbahle trapped inside.

The fitness fundi and TV star was discharged from hospital at the end of November and has been making steady progress with getting back to her ol' self. 

Reflecting on the accident Sbahle spoke about the faith those close to her displayed. 

"After waking up from my coma, I was in so much pain. It was the most difficult time for my family and friends but they chose to fight for me. Without their faith I would not be here today. I have been blessed with a second chance," she said on Instagram Stories. 

A few weeks ago she told TshisaLIVE that she could not wait to get back to the things she loves doing. 

"I can't wait to get back to exercising but for now I can't do anything hectic." 

And on Monday, Sbahle shared videos of her doing some exercise in the gym. 

Junior De Rocka alleges Cape Town businessman called him a 'black c**t' in racist row

Junior De Rocka claims he was allegedly racially insulted by a Cape Town businessman.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sbahle sends sweet message of support to injured bae Itu Khune

Sbahle Mpisane encourages her man Itu Khune to keep his head up.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA throws shade at rivals: Maybe radio isn't playing your sh*t because it sucks

Forget payola, the real problem is that the music is trash.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Emtee 'clarifies' drug abuse claims: I was a dealer but I never used it

Sjava came to his besties defence.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tributes continue to pour in for musician Dan Tshanda TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Will Mabala Noise bounce back? TshisaLIVE
  4. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  5. 3 times English showed us flames in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance
X