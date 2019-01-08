Sbahle Mpisane: After waking up from my coma I was in so much pain

Five months after being in horror car crash, which nearly claimed her life, Sbahle Mpisane is grateful for the second chance.

Sbahle spent three months in hospital after being critical injured in a car crash in Durban on August 9, 2018.

Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a pole, leaving Sbahle trapped inside.

The fitness fundi and TV star was discharged from hospital at the end of November and has been making steady progress with getting back to her ol' self.

Reflecting on the accident Sbahle spoke about the faith those close to her displayed.

"After waking up from my coma, I was in so much pain. It was the most difficult time for my family and friends but they chose to fight for me. Without their faith I would not be here today. I have been blessed with a second chance," she said on Instagram Stories.

A few weeks ago she told TshisaLIVE that she could not wait to get back to the things she loves doing.

"I can't wait to get back to exercising but for now I can't do anything hectic."

And on Monday, Sbahle shared videos of her doing some exercise in the gym.