Skeem Saam’s Leeto is already the best lawyer of 2019
While many of us are still getting over the babalaas from the festive season, Skeem Saam's Leeto is already in beast mode and is taking on the bad guys.
The lawyer, played by actor Eric Macheru agreed to help principal Tobagale get her job back.
There was a tense moment where Leeto and ma were taken by surprise over the case being heard so soon but that was quickly solved with Leeto's quick thinking.
He also sorted out a crooked lawyer and it was clear that he was ready for a new opposition.
Leeto got his wish and destroyed another lawyer on Monday night's episode of the hit soapie.
Ma was really impressed by Leeto's arguments during her latest court appearance and couldn't help but gush over how he had "roasted" the opposition.
And it seems she wasn't the only one impressed.
The internet was soon filled with memes and messages saluting their hero.
Leeto is a damn good lawyer. I hope Principal Tobagale gets her job back #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PzYKsBBKJY— Gibson Ncube (@gib_zzz) January 7, 2019
Leeto the lawyer @eric_macheru....now that's the kind of lawyer I wanna be 👌👌👌👌👌 #SkeemSaam— Ayabonga Mbekile (@Mr_AK120) January 7, 2019
yesss Leeto! he's such a professional lawyer... give that man a Bells someone @skeemsaam3 #skeemsaam— Blue maria (@dulceechirindza) January 7, 2019
Mr Langa on Leeto’s questions #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/sOKBri9lMq— Moeketsi Mofokeng (@CountryLegend91) January 7, 2019
Argh so Leeto just sits there and Langa starts spilling the beans on Magongwa? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/XXB1v9kbH6— Nomsa not Nene (@NomsaSema) January 7, 2019
I’m fed up with magogwa and Langa’s lying 🤥🤔🤔🤔 can someone punish magogwa and Lehasa plz #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/iB6L8Vvby2— FhuG_Ndou (@gretchen_ndou) January 7, 2019