Will you be the next SA Idols winner? Talent show announces auditon dates
Each season of Idols produces even more talented performers than the previous. Audition dates for season 15 have been announced and before entering the contest, it's not a bad idea to ask yourself: can you out-sing winners from the previous years?
Idols SA took to Twitter to publicise dates for upcoming auditions across the country.
The tryouts will begin in Johannesburg on January 26 and the last group of hopefuls will face the judging panel on March 2 in Cape Town.
Season 15 Auditions are imminent & we can't wait to see the bar raised even higher!— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) January 7, 2019
Got what it takes to be SA's brightest new star? Come through & audition. #IdolsSA
Idols challenged singers to enter the competition and said: "We can't wait to see the bar raised even higher!"
Judges expect the contestants to bring their 'A' game and do better than the following previous winners, which will be no easy feat.
Yanga Sobetwa
When the winner of the competition's season 14 was announced, Twitter went into overdrive.
Seventeen-year old Yanga Sobetwa was a favourite in the build-up to the final stages and social media gave her the thumbs up when she was crowned the winner.
Sobetwa won the hearts of South Africans with her soulful voice which she showcased beautifully during her rendition of Try sleeping with a broken heart by Alicia Keys.
Paxton Fielies
The petite Paxton Fielies claimed the first prize at the end of the thirteenth season in 2017.
Backed by the acclaimed Soweto Gospel Choir, Fielies secured a victory with her version of the hit song Standing up for love by Destiny's Child.
Karabo Mogane
It's not just the ladies who've managed to charm the judges in recent years.
Karabo Mogane owned the Idols stage back in 2015 and was the overall winner for season 11.
According to SowetanLIVE, Mogane has since performed overseas and recorded a soundtrack for The Lion Guard, a DStv children's series. When Mogane performed Macy Gray's I try for the judges in 2015, he displayed all the signs of a music idol.