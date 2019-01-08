Will you be the next SA Idols winner? Talent show announces auditon dates

Each season of Idols produces even more talented performers than the previous. Audition dates for season 15 have been announced and before entering the contest, it's not a bad idea to ask yourself: can you out-sing winners from the previous years?

Idols SA took to Twitter to publicise dates for upcoming auditions across the country.

The tryouts will begin in Johannesburg on January 26 and the last group of hopefuls will face the judging panel on March 2 in Cape Town.