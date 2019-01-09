Dan Tshanda to be honoured with a memorial on Friday

Veteran musician Dan Tshanda's legacy and contribution to the industry will be celebrated at a public memorial service in Johannesburg on Friday, his family announced on Wednesday.

The former Splash! musician was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic last week where he died due to heart failure.

Family spokesperson Moudy Ngwedzeni Mudzielwana confirmed the news through a media statement on Facebook.

"Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier at Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead," read the statement.

In the wake of the star's death social media was filled with tributes from colleagues, including Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arthur Mafokate.

Dan's family released details of the memorial service on Twitter. It will take place at Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg on Friday. He will be buried a week later at Westpark Cemetery.