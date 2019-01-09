Fake news! Mabala Noise slams 'Drake concert' poster

Mabala Noise spokesperson Tumi Moatshe told TshisaLIVE that nothing could be further from the truth.

"There is no such concert. It is just a fake. If you look at the poster clearly, you can see all the errors on it. It is a cheap fake. We would announce such a concert ourselves."

Tumi said the record label may not be bringing out Drake but they will be throwing some massive parties this year with big names.

"There are bigger things we are planning for 2019. We had a great New Year's Eve concert and we will be throwing more parties this year."

BET Africa also distanced itself from the concert, telling Twitter followers that it was not an official sponsor of the event.

"It has been brought to our attention that BET Africa and MTV Base have been listed as partners for the below event. Should you see any further promotion relating to this, please be advised that we are not partnering, and have no affiliation with the below," they said in a statement.