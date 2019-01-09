TshisaLIVE

Ringo Madlingozi reflects on sleeping at Park Station during his come up

09 January 2019
Ringo Madlingozi will never forget the hustle.
Image: Instagram/ Ringo Madlingozi

Actor and musician Ringo Madlingozi took a trip down memory lane to recount the hardships he endured to making his dream of being an entertainer a reality. 

After more than three decades later, Ringo has not forgotten the challenges he endured during his come up. 

Ringo shared a picture of himself from 1992 in front of the first set of wheels he was able to buy. 

"This is where I was in 1992. I was a hustler as I’m still a hustler.  I asked no one to help me. I slept in Park Station for 5 days because I had no where to sleep but nobody knew." 

Ringo said he continued to hustle by doing sessions for well known artists until he was able to afford the VW Golf. 

"I never cared about who said whatever about anything I did, as long as I was not hurting anyone." 

He added that he has not forgotten the road he's had to travel to get to where he is today. 

"I know where I’m from, I know where I am. I know where I will end up to. This life is mine and I’m asking nobody to help me live it. I choose positive and good people who will advise and assist in my rising up every time I fall." 

Image: Instagram/Ringo Madlingozi

