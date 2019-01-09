Twitter reacts to Trevor Noah's new R279-million LA mansion

Mzansi has joined forces to celebrate Trevor Noah for being "levels on levels" and for "shutting down the game", after it was reported he splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a luxury Bel-Air mansion.

As earlier reported by TshisaLIVE, US celebrity news site TMZ.com claimed that its real estate sources revealed Trev made the purchase through a blind trust.

It apparently boasts magnificent views of LA, an infinity pool, a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium and an ultra-private VIP suite.