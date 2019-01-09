Twitter reacts to Trevor Noah's new R279-million LA mansion
Mzansi has joined forces to celebrate Trevor Noah for being "levels on levels" and for "shutting down the game", after it was reported he splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a luxury Bel-Air mansion.
As earlier reported by TshisaLIVE, US celebrity news site TMZ.com claimed that its real estate sources revealed Trev made the purchase through a blind trust.
It apparently boasts magnificent views of LA, an infinity pool, a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium and an ultra-private VIP suite.
While, Trevor has remained silent on the reports and the frenzy surrounding the flashy gift to himself, Twitter users from all walks of life have labelled the comedian an "inspiration" who is proof that anything can be achieved.
Of course, the hashtag #TrevorNoah topped the Twitter trends list for hours. Here's what Mzansi has to say...
But Trevor Noah is also our very own..😂🇿🇦 he was born and raised in South Africa. https://t.co/1XXp2djeNV— Anthony The Great (@antony_skapura) January 9, 2019
Trevor Noah's $20 million mansion keeps me going,and never give up on my dreams as a South African! #inspired 👌👏✊🔥 pic.twitter.com/vM8d8eLKvc— M a s i b u l e l e* (@Masibulele_facu) January 9, 2019
Now I know I have a place to sleep at when I go to LA, Trevor Noah will accommodate me in his house . #trevornoah— Lisa Khoza (@lisakhoza1) January 9, 2019
Any south African that goes to America for studies, work or vacation, Trevor Noah mansion will accommodate you, it's ours.— Bearded G (@BarbateEsaTete) January 9, 2019
As a country, sibheke eLA ngoku syobika indlu ka Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/ji7fIJ5ebJ— 👑Dez Mdluli👑 (@Dez_Mdluli) January 9, 2019
i don't think i will ever not have a crush on Trevor Noah 😩😭— Lesala Naledi ✨ (@mpatlalatsane) January 9, 2019
he's literally perfect.
😦clearly I did not know what a bachelor pad is because If what Trevor Noah bought is a bachelor pad then my parent's 3 bedroom house ngumkhukhu 😦😦— 👑Dez Mdluli👑 (@Dez_Mdluli) January 9, 2019
Yes... Our ancestors need to be in that Trevor Noah house https://t.co/uYHKoFfK8B— KING BONGZ. (@MRKINGBONGZ) January 9, 2019