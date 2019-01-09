Twitter wants to cancel ‘trash’ Yobe confession
Twitter was ready to cancel their pay TV subscriptions after they witnessed an "insincere" confession on Mzansi Magic's Yobe on Tuesday night.
The show featured Tsietsi, who first got arrested for rape in grade 4 and later went to prison for robbery and other crimes. He appeared on Yobe to ask for his mother's forgiveness.
But fans of the show were convinced that Tsietsi was not serious and was just putting on a front to improve his chances of parole and a house to live in when he eventually left prison.
Viewers questioned why Tsietsi would even ask his mom for forgiveness after putting her through so much.
Like Twitter, Tsietsi 's mom didn't buy into the 'insincere' apology and said she cursed the day he was born.
His mother says and I quote " Tsietsi I curse the day I gave birth to you" #Yobe#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/S1wQRh6B7I— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 8, 2019
Twitter was also flooded with memes and comments slamming Tsietsi and his apology.
Forgiveness is not for the faint hearted! I don't think I'm capable of such forgiveness #Yobe pic.twitter.com/zA0LS5DBjZ— Palesa (@palientle) January 8, 2019
#Yobe I don’t trust tsietsi,I think he just want to get out pic.twitter.com/74ddGLLTrs— 🌸🌼MISS TABOO🌸🌼 (@MISSEVEDEE) January 8, 2019
#Yobe His mom said he is scared of him, I believe she could see and feel how evil Tsietsi is. So sometimes even if you don't fight a criminal the devil is out for blood anyway pic.twitter.com/HR0LzCAuH8— @Madison_Zee (@Maddy_reloaded) January 8, 2019
#YobeMzansi I pray to God almost everyday for my kids not to put me through what most kids put their parents through ...sad ,painful and heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/MsLF8NaG0y— khani (@khani_hlahla) January 8, 2019
Tsietsi has an emotionless face, nigga can't show emotions for ish.. #Yobe pic.twitter.com/xzHwPLuTAX— Pride_Goetsi (@goetsi_mooley) January 8, 2019
#YobeMzansi when your parent(s) curse the day they created you and brought you into this life....what a terrible pain parents have to endure because of their reckless child/children.. Go utlwisa botlhoko 💔 pic.twitter.com/SjmV3Lh5op— Mpho Rangwako (@Mpho_Rangwako) January 8, 2019
It's back and some of us are gonna have chest pains#Yobe#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/o0TpsY2bzn— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 8, 2019
"I curse the day I gave birth to you"-Tsietsi's mom#Yobe pic.twitter.com/icLNltYK0J— 🏳️🌈 🌈 Gaolaolwe (@KenMatladika) January 8, 2019
Ke bao gape bo 'im sorry'— mamaDidi ❤️ (@ofentsegabashan) January 8, 2019
#Yobe pic.twitter.com/cEVOr7rB9o
#Yobe I wish the youth of today is watching this. Some parents go through the most langaphandle. pic.twitter.com/VAMZS66MFq— Sifiso Gumede (@sfisogums) January 8, 2019