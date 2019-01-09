TshisaLIVE

Twitter wants to cancel ‘trash’ Yobe confession

09 January 2019 - 10:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Thwala is the host of 'Yobe'.
Image: Sunday Times

Twitter was ready to cancel their pay TV subscriptions after they witnessed an "insincere" confession on Mzansi Magic's Yobe on Tuesday night. 

The show featured Tsietsi, who first got arrested for rape in grade 4 and later went to prison for robbery and other crimes. He appeared on Yobe to ask for his mother's forgiveness.

But fans of the show were convinced that Tsietsi was not serious and was just putting on a front to improve his chances of parole and a house to live in when he eventually left prison.

Viewers questioned why Tsietsi  would even ask his mom for forgiveness after putting her through so much. 

Like Twitter, Tsietsi 's mom didn't buy into the 'insincere' apology and said she cursed the day he was born.

Twitter was also flooded with memes and comments slamming Tsietsi and his apology.

