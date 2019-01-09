TshisaLIVE

US state prosecutors have launched a probe into R Kelly sexual assault claims - report

09 January 2019 - 08:15 By Karishma Thakurdin
US R&B singer R. Kelly is reportedly under investigation after several women came forward to make sexual assault claims against him. File photo.
Image: ADE JOHNSON / ANP / AFP

Just days after more than 50 women shared their personal accounts of  allegedly being sexually and physically assaulted by R Kelly through a docu-series, it's being reported that the State of Georgia and Chicago are probing the claims.

The first episode of the six-part docu-series, Surviving R Kelly aired on Lifetime on January 3, 2019. 

The hashtag #MuteRKelly once again went viral with several local and international celebs joining the calls of boycott. 

The allegations, which have been a major talking point for years once again caused widespread outrage on social media. 

On Tuesday, US celebrity news site TMZ.com reported that as a result of the docu-series the State of Georgia had launched a criminal investigation into R Kelly. 

"We're told investigators have been reaching out to several survivors featured in the TV project." 

In a separate video shared on its website, Chicago state prosecutor Kim Foxx urged victims and witnesses to come forward. 

"The recent allegations against entertainer R Kelly and the recent Lifetime docu-series are deeply, deeply disturbing." 

She added that it was their jobs as state prosecutors to investigate the claims in the interest of justice. 

Meanwhile, Mzansi's Pearl Thusi and Atandwa Kani have been fiercely vocal about their standpoint. 

Pearl made it clear that her daughter will never know R Kelly's music. 

TshisaLIVE
