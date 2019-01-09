WATCH | Jerry’s outburst has The Queen fans running for cover
After The Queen's Jerry aka "Robocop" lashed out Thato for giving him some words of wisdom, Twitter's convinced his failed relationship with Vee is to blame.
It's clear to everyone that Jerry and Vee are meant to be but when Thato tried to intervene and give the dude some heart-to-heart advice he was shut down HARD!
Not only did Jerry tell Thato to mind his own business and keep out of adult things, but he also told him to voetsek.
Yooh this made my day😂😂. I never thought I'd hear Jerry Maake swearing 🤬#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qONZs2U92A— mthunzi (@hlelo_myson) January 8, 2019
Jerry's outburst was so powerful he also had Twitter shaking.
#TheQueenMzansi Bathong Jerry orile Thato keng ??😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mjYgiHtU9D— Spokesperson sa Limpopo (@SarahMoshBee) January 8, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi guys mara Thato is in a verbally abusive relationship with his uncle pic.twitter.com/JmJeysihMq— Monde (@Blxk_Child) January 8, 2019
Are we gonna dismiss the fact that Jerry has just humbled Thato in a very vernacular way🤷🏽♂️#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tN1RinZlMi— Dj Noah (@iamdjnoah) January 8, 2019
I'll just leave this classic moment here #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8XhnQVXeqU— K david (@PhoshKdavid) January 8, 2019
Did Jerry just say what I think he said? Bathong!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/77GKrAqrF9— lemohang seitlheko (@Lemohang0714) January 8, 2019
Ah ah ah Jerry— Motheo Lebelo (@MotheoLebelo) January 8, 2019
I felt that Voetsek again.
Dankie Jerry 😊😊😊😂😂😂😂😂😂😉😉😉#TheQueenMzansi
Can someone please do a Jerry Maake Voetseeeek meme 💡💡💡the passion 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/22AfZq8biu— 2Lee-Dan_xaaa (@thulidanxa) January 8, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi JERRY..... DID I HEAR HIM CORRECTLY? pic.twitter.com/P57gJbatUZ— Puut' Ty (@puuuty) January 8, 2019
They were also camped by the TV when Shaka decided to intervene in the whole Thabiso, Siyanda and Goodness love triangle.
Bhuti sat Thabiso down and told him some home truths.
I swear this was an epic scene 😂🔥👏🏽 Shaka #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FrDA2CIfcm— NOMUSA (@Cngobe) January 8, 2019
After that, the internet was convinced he was the wisest man of 2019 so far.
I feel more balanced than Thabiso.— Mr Google (@lebo_senamela) January 8, 2019
Dankie Shaka #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bJFwSxzbO1
If only guys were brutally honest with each other like #Shaka... World would be a better place#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ztN2ICFuoS— Omnyama (@snalicious) January 8, 2019
Why didn't Shaka crush Thabiso's lust away by saying "I hit it first", "then.. my brother hit it after me" #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/C2eOwSPLPf— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) January 3, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi. Well done shaka 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sqyCOyFb0h— BOOGE TWELVE (@DionMapoko) January 8, 2019
That Shaka/Thabiso scene: first time I’ve seen Shaka balance someone real quickly . . . #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9xFmspXx5J— Lux (@luxster_08) January 8, 2019
#paypapgeld is waiting for you Shaka vel' usakaze impama #Thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/EPrc7vIKyf— Mshubo (@Mshubo4) January 8, 2019