WATCH | Jerry’s outburst has The Queen fans running for cover

After The Queen's Jerry aka "Robocop" lashed out Thato for giving him some words of wisdom, Twitter's convinced his failed relationship with Vee is to blame.

It's clear to everyone that Jerry and Vee are meant to be but when Thato tried to intervene and give the dude some heart-to-heart advice he was shut down HARD!

Not only did Jerry tell Thato to mind his own business and keep out of adult things, but he also told him to voetsek.