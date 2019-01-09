TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Jerry’s outburst has The Queen fans running for cover

09 January 2019 - 10:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Shona Ferguson plays the role of Jerry on 'The Queen'.
Shona Ferguson plays the role of Jerry on 'The Queen'.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

After The Queen's Jerry aka "Robocop" lashed out Thato for giving him some words of wisdom, Twitter's convinced his failed relationship with Vee is to blame. 

It's clear to everyone that Jerry and Vee are meant to be but when Thato tried to intervene and give the dude some heart-to-heart advice he was shut down HARD!

Not only did Jerry tell Thato to mind his own business and keep out of adult things, but he also told him to voetsek.

Jerry's outburst was so powerful he also had Twitter shaking. 

They were also camped by the TV when Shaka decided to intervene in the whole Thabiso, Siyanda and Goodness love triangle.

Bhuti sat Thabiso down and told him some home truths.

After that, the internet was convinced he was the wisest man of 2019 so far.

#TheQueen | Are Goodness & Thabiso dating in community of property?

Someone said the devil works hard but Goodness works harder.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Mad about going back to work after Christmas? The Queen’s Petronella is too

Sis Patty remains undefeated
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

The Queen’s Sipho Manzini: I'm nothing like Mjekejeke

Sipho says that he would never be caught in the situations that Mjekejeke finds himself.
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah & Jordyn Taylor call it quits TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle sends sweet message of support to injured bae Itu Khune TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi stands by R Kelly boycott TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Not everyone is impressed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Jacob Zuma ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X