Inside Hlomla Dandala & Pamela Nomvete’s Twitter showdown on xenophobia

Veteran actors Hlomla Dandala and Pamela Nomvete got embroiled in a war of words this week over xenophobia and tolerance of immigrants.

It all started when the former Isidingo actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on foreign nationals during a recent trip through Johannesburg suburbs Yeoville and Hillbrow.

"Driving through Yeoville and Hillbrow reminds one of how much we’ve lost to foreign African nationals. Call it xenophobia all you like but truth is truth," he wrote on Twitter.

Hlomla's views split followers and caught the attention of Pamela, who is currently in the UK.

The former Generations actress believed Hlomla's views were reckless and gave him a piece of her mind.