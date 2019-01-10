TshisaLIVE

Pitch Black Afro charged with premediated murder of his wife, remains behind bars

10 January 2019 - 16:07 By Kyle Zeeman and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Pitch Black Afro was formally charged with the murder of his wife on Thursday.
Pitch Black Afro was formally charged with the murder of his wife on Thursday.
Image: Facebook/ Pitch Black Afro

Veteran musician Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo has officially been charged for the alleged premediated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane when he appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon. 

Catherine died on December 31, 2018 but the circumstances around her death are not yet clear. According to Sowetan the death was originally thought to have been of natural causes but pathologist later found that it was in fact unnatural causes, which led to the inquest being changed to murder.  

Pitch Black Afro was arrested by police on Wednesday but his identity was technically not supposed to be released until his first appearance today.

He was initially set to appear at the Hillbrow Magistrate's court but the case was moved to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court because of the nature of the case.

After several delays in getting the docket to the court, the rapper finally appeared in the late afternoon where he was charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Pitch Black Afro told the court he could not afford a lawyer and requested legal aid. The musician can only apply for bail once he has legal representation so was reprimanded in custody. The matter was postponed to January 15.

The state said investigations into the murder would continue.

Before being escorted back to prison Pitch Black Afro handed over a letter to his manager allegedly for a "special lady".  

The star was supported by a long-time friend, who told TshisaLIVE he was shocked by the news of Catherine's death.

"I last saw him two weeks back. It was fine. We were sitting normally and listening to music. They were very happy together. I was surprised. I didn’t expect that this would happen.

"I don’t think it was Thulani. I am not sure. I cannot say. They were happy."

The friend admitted that the musician had a short temper and the couple would often argue but he did not believe that it would have turned violent.

Suspect in murder of Pitch Black Afro's wife to appear in court

The murder case of Pitch Black Afro's wife gets underway on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Here's why Pitch Black Afro gave Isidingo’s Motlatsi a warm slap years ago!

Dude was caught in the crossfire.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

#Ufelani | Twitter left heartbroken by murders among couples

Men who murder their partners had Twitter's blood boiling.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah & Jordyn Taylor call it quits TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle sends sweet message of support to injured bae Itu Khune TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi stands by R Kelly boycott TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter divided over new OPW host TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X