Skeem Saam fans want to cancel Kat & Candice’s relationship
Skeem Saam fans have called for the end of Kat and Candice's relationship before the pair bore them to sleep.
The couple are at the centre of a hectic plan being cooked by Lehasa after Kat made it clear he no longer wanted to work with the man.
On Wednesday night's episode a lawyer told Kat about a claus in his lease agreement, which meant Lehasa could renew it whenever he wanted and was not required to sell to sell the property.
It has caused stress for both Kat and Candice but fans are hoping for a resolution soon so the pair can go live their best lives away from all the drama.
Mpotjeng mo— Mo⛓️anoa🇿🇦 (@MoHano80) January 9, 2019
ke mang a kile a bona Kat le Candice kissing ko #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/gYHv6wYcy1
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 Kat and Candice have been played by Lehasa they have no option. pic.twitter.com/O7dcbmGJ4N— Im here for likes💓 (@MMM2GI) January 9, 2019
Kat and his girlfriend feeling like badasses...kante they actually nuisances #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/TF9UCe4KWr— iGugu (@simply_gugs) January 4, 2019
I'd rather watch Koloi's fam rather than Kat's whack acting #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Zo5ntYALLF— ms_witbooi (@tsepisowitbooi) January 9, 2019
even in 2019 we still have to deal with Candice and Katlego 😐😐 #Skeemsaam— Khanya Flavour 💜💚💙 (@khanyanorman) January 8, 2019
Kat and candice the most boring couple ever on earth #SkeemSaam— Elidio Eli Lee (@naenelidio) January 9, 2019