Skeem Saam fans want to cancel Kat & Candice’s relationship

10 January 2019 - 12:18 By Kyle Zeeman
Patrick Seleka plays the role of Kat on 'Skeem Saam'.
Patrick Seleka plays the role of Kat on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Instagram/ Patrick Seleka

Skeem Saam fans have called for the end of Kat and Candice's relationship before the pair bore them to sleep.

The couple are at the centre of a hectic plan being cooked by Lehasa after Kat made it clear he no longer wanted to work with the man.

On Wednesday night's episode a lawyer told Kat about a claus in his lease agreement, which meant Lehasa could renew it whenever he wanted and was not required to sell to sell the property. 

It has caused stress for both Kat and Candice but fans are hoping for a resolution soon so the pair can go live their best lives away from all the drama.

