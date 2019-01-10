TshisaLIVE

Suspect in murder of Pitch Black Afro's wife to appear in court

The case was moved to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday

10 January 2019 - 09:39 By Ntokozo Miya
Pitch Black Afro's wife, Catherine Modisane, died on New Year's Eve in circumstances that remain unclear.
Image: Facebook/ Pitch Black Afro

The suspect who was arrested by police in connection with the alleged murder of rapper Pitch Black Afro's wife, Catherine Modisane, on December 31 2018 is set to make his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistate's Court on Thursday morning. 

While police confirmed the arrest and that a murder inquest had been opened, the suspect could not be identified until his appearance this morning.

"There was an inquest opened but we changed that to murder. The suspect is being detained at the Yeoville police station and will be appearing court (today)," SAPS spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told Sowetan

The case was initially expected to be heard at the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court but it was moved to Johannesburg at the 11th hour. 

News of Catherine's death was received with sadness on social media.

The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet clear. 

Catherine and Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, had been together for more than two decades.

The rapper's fans were introduced to Catherine after he wrote a song about her in the 2000s. 

Sowetan further reported that it was initially believed Catherine died of natural causes, however a pathologist found the cause of death to be unnatural.

Catherine apparently died at a B&B in Yeoville on New Year's Eve. 

*This is a developing story, follow @TshisaLIVE on Twitter for live updates from court. 

