#Ufelani | Twitter left heartbroken by murders among couples

10 January 2019 - 12:14 By Kyle Zeeman
'Ufelani' highlighted the scourge of woman abuse.
Image: 123rf/ Siam Pukkato

Moja Love reality show Ufelani once again had viewers in tears on Wednesday when it featured the story of a man who killed his partner after she dumped him.  

The situation went from 0 to 100 real quick and Twitter was in their feels. 

Besides expressing frustration over unfolding drama, viewers were heartbroken at the murder.

They called for more to be done to protect women in South Africa and for  harsher punishment for men who kill their partners.

Viewers made their feelings known on Twitter with passionate messages and posts.

IN MEMES | Yay or Nay? Ufelani leaves tweeps debating about having a house gun!

When Sarah's mother explained how the corpses of her daughter and children were found, the hurt could be felt through the TV screen.
21 days ago

IN MEMES | Here's why Ufelani left Twitter in their feels and brought fans to tears

Murendi's children told the story of how their father abused their mom and eventually killed her
28 days ago

#Ufelani | Tweeps were heartbroken over how a man beat his woman in front of their kids

Siphephelaphi endured over 10 years of abuse from an insecure man
1 month ago

