Ufelani | Twitter left heartbroken by murders among couples

Moja Love reality show Ufelani once again had viewers in tears on Wednesday when it featured the story of a man who killed his partner after she dumped him.

The situation went from 0 to 100 real quick and Twitter was in their feels.

Besides expressing frustration over unfolding drama, viewers were heartbroken at the murder.

They called for more to be done to protect women in South Africa and for harsher punishment for men who kill their partners.

Viewers made their feelings known on Twitter with passionate messages and posts.