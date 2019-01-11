Demi-Leigh on Tim Tebow's proposal: You’ve exceeded any dream I’ve ever had

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters can't wait to spend forever with her American Prince Charming, Tim Tebow, who popped the question on January 9.

Tim left no stone unturned in planning the big moment and to make sure everything was perfect for his queen.

According to a press statement issued by Miss SA, Tim secretly flew Demi's parents to the States so they could share the special moment.

He also booked and flew Mzansi crooner Matthew Mole to perform Demi's favourite song when he got down on one knee. Tim also spared no cost when it come to the bling he chose for Demi, a flawless 7.25 carat diamond engagement ring.

“Any dreams I’ve ever had, Tim you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

During an interview with sports show ESPN in July last year, Tim said he was grateful to have found Demi.

"She is a really special woman and I am very lucky and blessed to have her coming into my life.”

Here's a glimpse into the super special moment.