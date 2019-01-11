Emtee: They will quote my lyrics when I'm dead but are hoping I will give up

All entertainers hope to be remembered long after their death and rapper Emtee believes that even if he is facing a mountain of hate he will die with people quoting his lyrics in tribute.

The rapper has never been shy to share his life on social media, which has often made him a prime target for trolls and haters.

Emtee, who consistently fights off the hate strongly believes his legacy will be remembered no matter how much critics try to break him.

"They are going to quote my lines when I’m dead. For now they still playing with me, hoping I will give up."

Emtee said he didn't understand how tweeps could afford to waste data on hating.