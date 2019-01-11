Kukithi La | Should your ex be allowed to live in the house you applied for?

Kukithi La were ready to grab their pitchforks and go find a man who allegedly took over his ex-wife's RDP home.

Khabonina had applied for the RDP house way before she married malume Bafana but when she was granted the house after their divorce, malume moved in instead.

He claimed that because he had been married to her, he had a right to the house.

At one point malume apparently even tried to fake his own death.