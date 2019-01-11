TshisaLIVE

Kukithi La | Should your ex be allowed to live in the house you applied for?

11 January 2019 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

Kukithi La were ready to grab their pitchforks and go find a man who allegedly took over his ex-wife's RDP home.

Khabonina had applied for the RDP house way before she married malume Bafana but when she was granted the house after their divorce, malume moved in instead.

He claimed that because he had been married to her, he had a right to the house.

At one point malume apparently even tried to fake his own death.

Ma and Bafana were fighting over the house and enlisted Siyabonga Mdlalose and the Kukithi La team to help them sort out the mess.

They presented their case to the show's host, with Bafana even drawing on the ground to make his point.

In the end, Twitter was convinced that Bafana was trying to con Khabonina out of the house.

They made their feelings known through memes and messages as the show trended on social media:

MORE

IN MEMES | Kukithi La proves that 'pinkie pinkie' is a real life horror

Aus' Pinkie wasn't on the show for games and tweeps saw it!
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

#Kukithila | Family left in pieces after wife decides to sell family home

George is gatvol of his sister-in-law's antics but is she right to kick him out?
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

#Kukithila | Twitter can't deal with aunt & uncle who 'stole' their nieces' house

Maybe uncles and aunts should stop making themselves deputy parents...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here’s a peek into Trevor Noah’s new R279-million LA crib - report TshisaLIVE
  2. Trevor Noah & Jordyn Taylor call it quits TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter reacts to Trevor Noah's new R279-million LA mansion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X