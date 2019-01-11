Kukithi La | Should your ex be allowed to live in the house you applied for?
Kukithi La were ready to grab their pitchforks and go find a man who allegedly took over his ex-wife's RDP home.
Khabonina had applied for the RDP house way before she married malume Bafana but when she was granted the house after their divorce, malume moved in instead.
He claimed that because he had been married to her, he had a right to the house.
At one point malume apparently even tried to fake his own death.
Khabonina married Bafana for less than a year. She applied for an RDP house before they got married & the house was built after they divorced. To her surprise, her ex husband is occupying the house and believes that he is the rightful owner.— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 9, 2019
Ma and Bafana were fighting over the house and enlisted Siyabonga Mdlalose and the Kukithi La team to help them sort out the mess.
They presented their case to the show's host, with Bafana even drawing on the ground to make his point.
In the end, Twitter was convinced that Bafana was trying to con Khabonina out of the house.
They made their feelings known through memes and messages as the show trended on social media:
