Here’s what fans thought of Being Bonang's Mzansi Magic TV return

The second season of Bonang Matheba's reality show Being Bonang made its debut on Mzansi Magic on Thursday night to hysteria from fans who had waited several months for the show's return.

The season previously aired on 1Magic, but with its move to Mzansi Magic it is now available to more fans, including those on DStv Compact.

The hype leading up to Thursday's premiere was tangible and within minutes of airing the show shot up the Twitter trends list.

On screen, Queen B had fans in stitches with her animated responses during conversations with friends, and soon had the internet trying out her catchphrases.

She was like the Yoda of Mzansi or Dr Phil of celebville as she dished out advice that had many fans in "preach mode".

They shared some of their favourite clips and moments from the show on Twitter.