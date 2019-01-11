Here’s what fans thought of Being Bonang's Mzansi Magic TV return
The second season of Bonang Matheba's reality show Being Bonang made its debut on Mzansi Magic on Thursday night to hysteria from fans who had waited several months for the show's return.
The season previously aired on 1Magic, but with its move to Mzansi Magic it is now available to more fans, including those on DStv Compact.
The hype leading up to Thursday's premiere was tangible and within minutes of airing the show shot up the Twitter trends list.
On screen, Queen B had fans in stitches with her animated responses during conversations with friends, and soon had the internet trying out her catchphrases.
She was like the Yoda of Mzansi or Dr Phil of celebville as she dished out advice that had many fans in "preach mode".
They shared some of their favourite clips and moments from the show on Twitter.
....I was watching too!! Lol!! So fun....💗🤣💐 #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/7S2xUNVlrN— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 10, 2019
Lifetime Mood 💕#BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/v4jWOHvTvy— 🐾Frank Gallagher II🐾 (@_nkemelo_23) January 10, 2019
#BeingBonang reaction throughout the entire episode. . . Evening made #Bforce pic.twitter.com/yVNlfDtli1— Sandile ☆🌟☄ (@saydiefs) January 10, 2019
There's that glorious scene😂😍 #BeingBonang @bonang_m @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/MSqEWLhhmB— M O S A ( D I ) (@Its_Mosa) January 10, 2019
"If there's no Champopo, we don't drink" - @bonang_m#BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/gUuS4J6WSw— Ťhe Àlçhëmisť (@Lecron) January 10, 2019
“Love you lots, like vodka shots” 😂— ✽̤̈•Ramsey✽̤̈• (@RamseyS_Leutle) January 10, 2019
#BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/JXC1SjJomx
#BeingBonang this hair 😭😭😭😭😭i love and want @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/a7KaRbXWHa— IamAGlobalCitizen✊ (@ItuMadiege) January 10, 2019
#BeingBonang Hating Bonang is just a waste of time ,the girl is simply awesome😍😚😚@Bonang *B Matheba pic.twitter.com/3cDZLaqpFm— @siyabonga Maleka (@siyabongaMalek3) January 10, 2019