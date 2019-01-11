Twitter CSI was right! #Nomuzi confirms 'car crash' was a publicity stunt

After hours of concern, swirling speculation and radio silence, TV personality and musician Nomuzi Mabena has confirmed through a media statement that the purported car crash, which caused chaos on social media was part of a publicity stunt.

Twitter was a complete mess well into the early hours of Friday morning after Nomuzi took to Instagram Live to apparently make a "big announcement" while driving.

But the announcement was cut short when a screeching noise was heard and a cracked windscreen came into view. The video continued to run for several more seconds before ending.

Through the statement issued on Friday afternoon Nomuzi explained the video was part of a campaign for Volkswagen and Drive Dry to bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving.

"We wanted to spark a dialogue between South Africans on how we condone and respond to people that choose to drink and drive, especially among the youth. We hope to inspire as many drivers as possible to make this change."

The video shook many fans and local celebs who immediately tried to "find Nomuzi" to make sure she was safe.

The star said she never intended to cause distress.

"Our intention was never to distress any fans, friends or family. For just these few hours for people to pause and think what if this was the reality. I give my all to my fans and I had to do something to get people to sit up and notice. We were willing to risk it all to drive home this critical message. If this saves one life, then we were successful and I would do it again."

Nomuzi also shared a video of herself making the video and explained that no one was harmed in the "crash".