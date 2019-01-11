Twitter rips Jackie Phamotse over 'fake tears' video for #Nomuzi
While Twitter waited to find out if Nomuzi Mabena really crashed her car while on Instagram Live or it was just another stunt, they turned their attention to author Jackie Phamotse.
Nomuzi took to Instagram Live on Thursday evening to make a big announcement while driving.
But this was cut short when a screeching noise was heard and a cracked windscreen came into view. The video runs for several more seconds before ending.
Jackie had Twitter in a huff when she shared a tearful video begging people to help find Nomuzi.
Mzansi who has zero child went in hard at Jackie and even called her tears fake.
Is this the same Jackie Phamotse the "author". Aowa.😳 #Nomuzi #Moozlie #PrayForNomuzi pic.twitter.com/WXwDHCamKM— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) January 10, 2019
While some tweeps expressed genuine concern others were skeptical and dragged the author for trying to steal the spotlight with her "fake tears".
Jackie responded to the mountain of criticism by calling haters "heartless".
But tweeps didn't care and continued to drag Jackie, which led to her topping the trends list.
Jackie this is not about you pic.twitter.com/lGP88jtMvI— Bang is a Snack (@Thabang_Monesi) January 10, 2019
Dear PR agencies. The next time you look for a Cryist for your PR stunt, contact Jackie Phamotse. Jealous down, uyakhala losisi. Yerrrr #Nomuzi #Moozlie pic.twitter.com/FGIWPmihAt— Lindokuhle Mnisi🇿🇦 (@Lindo_Mnisi) January 11, 2019
Jackie Phamotse pic.twitter.com/7vMouZhXSW— He fucked with the wrong baller (@Newza_B) January 10, 2019
Where Jackie? Where are you searching? pic.twitter.com/kuOZ1cc08H— Bang is a Snack (@Thabang_Monesi) January 10, 2019
"I cry when I want to" by Jackie Phamotse pic.twitter.com/rW4cUFh2T0— Nhlanhla Modise Nkosi (@keblackfuse) January 11, 2019
That Jackie Phamotse video was an accident waiting to happen pic.twitter.com/jrEONmgrVR— kenz (@Bokenza1) January 11, 2019