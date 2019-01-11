TshisaLIVE

Twitter rips Jackie Phamotse over 'fake tears' video for #Nomuzi

11 January 2019 - 09:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Jackie Phamotse asked Twitter for help in finding Nomuzi Mabena but was dragged instead.
Image: Supplied

While Twitter waited to find out if Nomuzi Mabena really crashed her car while on Instagram Live or it was just another stunt, they turned their attention to author Jackie Phamotse.

Nomuzi took to Instagram Live on Thursday evening to make a big announcement while driving.

But this was cut short when a screeching noise was heard and a cracked windscreen came into view. The video runs for several more seconds before ending.

Jackie had Twitter in a huff when she shared a tearful video begging people to help find Nomuzi. 

Mzansi who has zero child went in  hard at Jackie and even called her tears fake.

While some tweeps expressed genuine concern others were skeptical and dragged the author for trying to steal the spotlight with her "fake tears".

Jackie responded to the mountain of criticism by calling haters "heartless". 

But tweeps didn't care and continued to drag Jackie, which led to her topping the trends list. 

