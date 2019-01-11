Twitter was a mess over Nomuzi Mabena 'car crash', but they also smelt a rat!

Tweeps were initially left shocked when a video clip of Nomuzi Mabena purported that she was involved in a car crash, while chatting to fans on Instagram Live but as the hours passed, it became apparent that something was amiss.

Nomuzi took to Instagram Live on Thursday evening to make a big announcement while driving.

But this was cut short when a screeching noise is heard and a cracked windscreen comes into view. The video runs for several more seconds before ending.

The hashtag #Nomuzi dominated the Twitter trends list for hours and well into the early hours of Friday morning.

The video immediately sparked alarm, with well-known personalities such as Jackie Phamotse and rapper Rouge who urged Twitter users to help find Nomuzi.