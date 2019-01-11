Twitter was a mess over Nomuzi Mabena 'car crash', but they also smelt a rat!
Tweeps were initially left shocked when a video clip of Nomuzi Mabena purported that she was involved in a car crash, while chatting to fans on Instagram Live but as the hours passed, it became apparent that something was amiss.
Nomuzi took to Instagram Live on Thursday evening to make a big announcement while driving.
But this was cut short when a screeching noise is heard and a cracked windscreen comes into view. The video runs for several more seconds before ending.
The hashtag #Nomuzi dominated the Twitter trends list for hours and well into the early hours of Friday morning.
The video immediately sparked alarm, with well-known personalities such as Jackie Phamotse and rapper Rouge who urged Twitter users to help find Nomuzi.
Is this the same Jackie Phamotse the "author". Aowa.😳 #Nomuzi #Moozlie #PrayForNomuzi pic.twitter.com/WXwDHCamKM— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) January 10, 2019
Guys listen has anybody been able to get ahold of @NoMoozlie ???????? I'm so scared! Please let me know If Anyone can reach her????????????— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) January 10, 2019
ASAP PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/dcFYGSUE1S
Most fans were genuinely worried and flooded the platform with messages of support and prayers.
That Nomuzi video got me heartaches like she's my sister , I'm so traumatized I wish I didn't see it #PrayForNomuzi pic.twitter.com/ipSG6EGsT5— ludu_blaq 🇿🇦 (@Zenani_Manqele) January 10, 2019
I honestly hope Nomuzi is okay, alive and getting help.... That video shook me up for real #PrayForNomuzi— Valentine Madzhie (@Mr_TVMadzhie) January 10, 2019
Watching that Nomuzi accident clip just reiterates how important the "I'm home safe" check in text to the people you were with really is. #Moozlie #PrayForNomuzi pic.twitter.com/NYCtOHraJu— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) January 10, 2019
Then when there was not a single update on the purported incident Twitter CSI started to bring out files of disbelief.
It all just didn't add up for some tweeps who speculated that it was part of some publicity stunt.
Some tweeps speculated that it could have had something to do with Arrive Alive.
Somehow a part of me is telling me the Nomuzi accident could an arrive alive campaign. Well I hope it is #Akulaleki #PrayForNomuzi https://t.co/JgvisWvfXe— Siyamthanda (@Ms_Menisi) January 10, 2019
Waiting for the "I told you it was a campaign" brigade later. #Nomuzi #PrayForNomuzi pic.twitter.com/cTJ9RsIr9t— ⌚👔Junior👑👣 (@MalcolmJR13) January 10, 2019
Who then cuts off the live video after the crash 😏🤷🏾♂️? It should still be running even after the crash nje or the battery died? #Nomuzi #prayforNomuzi— Mpho Mokubedi (@MphoMokubedi) January 10, 2019
The whole #Nomuzi thing doesn't add up. Publicity stunt, witchcraft, aii it's alot. Where are pics of the car? Who is this Jackie Phamotse? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cB5UIK60oS— 💖Sunshine🌻🌟 (@Lilly_Mosetlha) January 11, 2019
Ok this Nomuzi issue got me thinking twice...is it a P.R stunt? If it was, then we got the message loud and clear. Hai!!😲 #Nomuzi pic.twitter.com/BJJGqWnv97— Kea🦄 (@KeabetsweLekone) January 11, 2019
Their suspicions deepened when Arrive Alive took to Twitter on Friday morning to share a series of tweets about the dangers of texting and driving.
When contacted by TshisaLIVE for comment on the claims the Road Traffic Management Corporation said they would comment when more information became available.