Kagiso Modupe to his wifey: I love you my rib, my comfort, my home

12 January 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kagiso Modupe and Liza are #couplegoals.
Image: Instagram/Kagiso Modupe

After 12 years of wedded bliss and challenges Kagiso Modupe is still totally besotted with his wife, Liza. 

Kagiso and Liza celebrated their anniversary earlier this week, and he penned the sweetest note to her. 

"Many people paint a perfect picture of what marriage is. But you and I represent what true companionship, partnership, friendship, and what forever and unconditional love is. Just like any marriage we are not immune to challenges, trials and tribulations." 

The actor said that the manner in which they've tackled life's challenges was proof that God made an excellent choice in putting them together as life partners. 

"It is through you that I truly understand what the beauty of life really means. Hope to grow old with you and take on more challenges head on because with you by my side...life is limitless.

"I love you my friend...I repeat I love you my rib, my comfort, my home. Your inner beauty remains the platinum plate that I enjoy eating from day in and day out. Your laugh still dazzles my soul."

Swoon! 

Many people paint a perfect picture of what marriage is. But you and I represent what true companionship, partnership, friendship, and what forever and unconditional Love is. Just like any marriage we are not immune to challenges, trials and tribulations. What I really commend us on is the maturity in how we have been able to tackle each challenge. That has become proof that God has really made an excellent choice in bring us together as partners for life. It is through you that I truly understand what the beauty of life really means. Hope to grow old with you and take on more challenges head on because with you by my side...life is limitless. I love you my friend...I repeat I love you my rib, my comfort, my home. Your inner beauty remains the platinum plate that I enjoy eating from day in and day out. Your laugh still dazzles my soul. Your kiss madolo....Oh Jesu... still stiches every wound that I come home with from the harsh world 🤣, the warmth of your feet still helps me fall asleep every night. The laugher of our children remind me of what a beautiful soul their mother is. One more child please *cough*cough*🤣 I love you endlessly and back. Asithokoze sthandwa sami...umdali usasigcinile. Happy anniversary to us. One more thing... I pray that the caterpillars in my stomach never stop maturing into butterflies everytime I am with you.♥️🍻🎉🎊🎆

