WATCH | Bonang shows off her singing voice
13 January 2019 - 10:00
Everyone knows that Bonang Matheba is a woman with many talents.
Fans were in their feels when a video clip of B singing along to one of Adele's hits made its way onto social media.
Those who were skeptical about B's abilities were pleasantly surprised.
Bonang joked with one fan that she could everything.
"I can do everything Kgauhelo. Everything."
Yaaasss!
In the midst of missing some @bonang_m anything, lol, I found this vid on my phone and thought to share it with ya'll 😊— Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) January 9, 2019
Come through with the vocals B* 😅
👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/Ji61FhYGr7