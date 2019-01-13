TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang shows off her singing voice

13 January 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bonang proves she doesn't suck at singing.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang

Everyone knows that Bonang Matheba is a woman with many talents. 

Fans were in their feels when a video clip of B singing along to one of Adele's hits made its way onto social media. 

Those who were skeptical about B's abilities were pleasantly surprised. 

Bonang joked with one fan that she could everything. 

 "I can do everything Kgauhelo. Everything."

Yaaasss! 

