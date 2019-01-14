Malcolm X donates R20k to build a house for viral singing sensation Nosipho

Malcolm X visited Nosipho and her family with the mayor, regional ANC chairperson and local political leaders of Mpophomeni, Howick, in KwaZulu-Natal.

During his visit he pledged R10,000 to help her finish school and possibly study further. He also wanted to build her a new home, but was told that there were already efforts under way by community leaders to do so.

On Thursday Malcolm X paid R20,000 towards that building effort through his company.

TshisaLIVE has seen the donation and, in a short chat with us, Malcolm X explained why he felt it was so important to be part of the project.

“I initially wanted to singlehandedly build Nosipho and her family a house after I saw their dilapidated mud house on social media. But since others have grouped themselves to build the house, I had to be part of the collective in building it.

“I drove to Mpophomeni, Howick, from JHB to drop R10,000 for their Christmas groceries, and that’s when I noticed that their mud house is worse than what I saw on social media. It gets flooded by water on rainy seasons, and it’s cold during winter.”

He said he was not going to end the project there, but “contribute more in building the house, and later fully furnish it”.