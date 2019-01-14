Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi helluva angry
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha continues to receive massive backlash on Twitter after a picture of her and Arthur Mafokate at the ANC manifesto launch in Durban was uploaded by the kwaito star on his Instagram account.
Is this Nomzamo Mbatha the Activist? 🙄😤😷 pic.twitter.com/1UTp0XHD3G— kgabo Shilabjwe 👑 (@kgabo_shilabjwe) January 13, 2019
Arthur made headlines in 2017 after he was accused of assaulting former girlfriend and musician Busisiwe "Cici" Twala.
The singer laid charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Arthur also laid charges of assault against her, however, she was found not guilty of the charges.
The case against Arthur is on-going with Cici taking to the stand in August 2018 to testify against her former boyfriend.
The image posted by Arthur immediately went viral, with many questioning why Nomzamo, who calls herself an "activist," would pose with the musician.
Cici also questioned the incident and said it sends the wrong message.
I love @NomzamoMbatha and think she’s such a Queen and I Stan. But a social activist never takes off their activist hat. This tweet is not for me it’s for the young woman that will bump into this and continue to be silent because you choose to be polite to an abuser. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YBmXpTNO0d— #BUSISIWE👑 (@cici_worldwide) January 13, 2019
Nomzamo immediately addressed the issue and said she "absent mindedly obliged" to take a picture with Arthur, despite the fact she was "not a fan."
I’m cringing with you.— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) January 13, 2019
I was walking past, post the concert and looking for my manager when he greeted and whipped out his phone for a picture. Being polite I absent ‘mindedly’ obliged
I’m definitely not a fan and I’m sorry I wasn’t present enough to say “FUCK OFF, no thanks.” https://t.co/aksdsQeWtC
ANC elections campaign manager, Fikile Mbalula issued a statement condemning Arthur's conduct, stating that the musician's abuse allegations went against the party's values.
We condemn the conduct of Arthur Mafokate at our Manifesto Launch rally when he stormed the stage uninvited and caused undue mayhem. We apologise to @NomzamoMbatha for any offense this despicable conduct may have caused in the execution of her duties as a programme director. pic.twitter.com/4VLMmlUijT— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 13, 2019
Arthur also issued a note on his Twitter account apologising to Nomzamo. He has since removed the picture from his Instagram account.
The picture sparked much discussion on Twitter, with many questioning Nomzamo's decision to take the picture, while others wanted the ANC to account for Arthur's presence at the party's events.
Nomzamo had a whole magazine cover on her activism.— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) January 13, 2019
She laid it out there.
Now when she makes stupid mistakes we’re supposed to keep quiet?
Lmao
So are we going to deflect the fact that the ANC invited the abuser Arthur? The very same ANC that delivered the manifesto against women abuse just yesterday. Instead we focusing on Nomzamo and we forgetting the bigger picture pic.twitter.com/zdIZ3rirp6— #Under#construction# (@xolane_ndlovu96) January 13, 2019
Nomzamo has commercialized activisim as part of her personal brand.. She is getting paid for it.. It's meant to be consumed.. It's not making anyone uncomfortable.. So i don't get folks being mad..— Sinesipho (@Synesyfe) January 13, 2019
When you guys are done whylin about Nomzamo Mbatha 😒 let's talk about how Arthur Mafokate is getting special treatment at an ANC manifesto? Why is he not in jail?— uNunu ka baba (@NEO_DIDIT) January 13, 2019
Nomzamo enjoyed being called "an activist", little did she know that title comes with a lot of responsibilities.— THOMAS MABASO 🇿🇦⭕ (@ThomasMabaso92) January 13, 2019
Now she took a picture with an abuser & she's trying to tweet her way through this mess.
Lol😂 S.A is a movie.
I see Arthur's plan ...have a picture with Mzansi's sweet heart so that fans be like "Oh if Nomzamo loves him then who are we not to" What a shark 😬— Bitch i saw Beyonce (@Thembeka__) January 13, 2019