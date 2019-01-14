Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi helluva angry

Arthur made headlines in 2017 after he was accused of assaulting former girlfriend and musician Busisiwe "Cici" Twala.

The singer laid charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Arthur also laid charges of assault against her, however, she was found not guilty of the charges.

The case against Arthur is on-going with Cici taking to the stand in August 2018 to testify against her former boyfriend.