TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo Mbatha, Arthur Mafokate & the ANC on the pic that left Mzansi helluva angry

14 January 2019 - 07:29 By Odwa Mjo
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha apologised for taking the picture with Arthur Mafokate.
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha apologised for taking the picture with Arthur Mafokate.
Image: @nomzamo_m/Instagram

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha continues to receive massive backlash on Twitter after a picture of her and Arthur Mafokate at the ANC manifesto launch in Durban was uploaded by the kwaito star on his Instagram account.

Arthur made headlines in 2017 after he was accused of assaulting former girlfriend and musician Busisiwe "Cici" Twala.

The singer laid charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Arthur also laid charges of assault against her, however, she was found not guilty of the charges.

The case against Arthur is on-going with Cici taking to the stand in August 2018 to testify against her former boyfriend.

Arthur Mafokate 'breaks down' in court as Cici is cross-examined - report

Arthur allegedly breaks down in court as Cici gives testimony.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Singer Cici found not guilty of assault

Mafokate was not in court for the ruling.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

The image posted by Arthur immediately went viral, with many questioning why Nomzamo, who calls herself an "activist," would pose with the musician.

Cici also questioned the incident and said it sends the wrong message.

Nomzamo immediately addressed the issue and said she "absent mindedly obliged" to take a picture with Arthur, despite the fact she was "not a fan."

ANC elections campaign manager, Fikile Mbalula issued a statement condemning Arthur's conduct, stating that the musician's abuse allegations went against the party's values.

Arthur also issued a note on his Twitter account apologising to Nomzamo. He has since removed the picture from his Instagram account.

The picture sparked much discussion on Twitter, with many questioning Nomzamo's decision to take the picture, while others wanted the ANC to account for Arthur's presence at the party's events.

MORE

Cici on how talking about her alleged abuse has helped heal her

'We have to rewrite the story of women and remind ourselves of the strength we possess,' said Cici
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Arthur Mafokate 'breaks down' in court as Cici is cross-examined - report

Arthur allegedly breaks down in court as Cici gives testimony.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Assault charges verdict against Cici expected today

Meanwhile, the case against Arthur is still underway.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Singer Cici found not guilty of assault

Mafokate was not in court for the ruling.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'We will never forget': Trevor Noah slams Leo DiCaprio's SA accent in Blood ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dladla Mshunqisi blesses himself with a new ride for the new year TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X