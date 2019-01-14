TshisaLIVE

OPW couple's money dance is on Mzansi’s 2019 wedding wish list

14 January 2019 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Rosemary and Victor tied the knot on Sunday night's episode of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Rosemary and Victor tied the knot on Sunday night's episode of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Supplied/ Mzansi Magic

Rosemary and Victor brought some Naija flavour to Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding with a money dance that had Twitter users green with envy.

Victor is Nigerian and took his makoti to Nigeria to meet his family, something that impressed Twitter a lot.

They were also super impressed by his wedding ring, which he called a Rolex ring that he sees as a sign of maturity.

Rosemary looked amazing in a white dress with stunning sleeve designs and gave guests the feels as she smiled her way through the ceremony.

But the real winner of the day was the money dance, which had Mzansi going crazy.'

And with the state of the economy, 2019 might just be the year you think of getting married so you can get rich!

#OPW | A guest at Rebecca & Thulani’s wedding lit up Twitter

Was malume recording the ceremony or just checking his WhatsApp messages?
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Twitter divided over new OPW host

Vele got a thumbs up from most, but some are still hesitant to stan.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Bridesmaids on motorbikes & sketchy ages: Is this one of the most ghetto OPW episodes ever?

Also, why didn't President Ramaphosa tell the nation this was Nomsa's last episode?
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We will never forget': Trevor Noah slams Leo DiCaprio's SA accent in Blood ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dladla Mshunqisi blesses himself with a new ride for the new year TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Football world pays tribute to legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
X