OPW couple's money dance is on Mzansi’s 2019 wedding wish list

Rosemary and Victor brought some Naija flavour to Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding with a money dance that had Twitter users green with envy.

Victor is Nigerian and took his makoti to Nigeria to meet his family, something that impressed Twitter a lot.

They were also super impressed by his wedding ring, which he called a Rolex ring that he sees as a sign of maturity.

Rosemary looked amazing in a white dress with stunning sleeve designs and gave guests the feels as she smiled her way through the ceremony.

But the real winner of the day was the money dance, which had Mzansi going crazy.'

And with the state of the economy, 2019 might just be the year you think of getting married so you can get rich!