TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside JJ Engelbrecht's wedding day

14 January 2019 - 14:26 By Karishma Thakurdin
JJ and Alise Engelbrecht's wedding was a fairytale.
JJ and Alise Engelbrecht's wedding was a fairytale.
Image: Instagram

Rugby star JJ Engelbrecht and the love of his life, Alise tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony over the weekend. 

The wedding took place at Cavalli Estate in Cape Town. 

And oozed sophistication and elegance. 

Among the guests were Siya and Rachel Kolisi. 

Here's a peek into the special day. 

'I was told my life is in danger' - Eugene Mthethwa on Minister Nathi Mthethwa's legal action

Eugene says the pair can sort out their differences using ANC internal processes.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Robbie Malinga Jnr launches talks to boost confidence in young boys

Robbie Malinga Jnr wants to help inspire young boys.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Twitter CSI was right! #Nomuzi confirms 'car crash' was a publicity stunt

The star confirmed the video was -part of a drinking and driving awareness campaign.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Pitch Black Afro charged with premeditated murder of his wife, remains behind bars

The star was charged with premeditated murder.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We will never forget': Trevor Noah slams Leo DiCaprio's SA accent in Blood ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Dladla Mshunqisi blesses himself with a new ride for the new year TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  5. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X