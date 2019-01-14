That’s not hustling, that’s criminal! - DJ Sbu slammed for 'breaking the law' in America
Musician and businessman DJ Sbu faced the Twitter firing squad over the weekend after a lesson in hustling seemed to go pear-shaped.
In a video shared on Twitter, Sbu spoke to followers about hustling and pushing boundaries in a new environment, while on his way to a gym in LA. Sbu then told followers that he would show them an example of hustling.
He explained that he didn't have a membership at the gym but had been working out at it all week by just simply walking past access control.
Sbu then showed us what he meant.
I DO NOT in any way promote hustlers breaking the law. Bu I'm showing U a skill / mindset. Assume the role.— DJ Sbu (@djsbu) January 11, 2019
Who are they to question that you don't belong there. You were meant for great things. Look the part, have confidence, assume you've already won, then ACT. Apologise later. pic.twitter.com/Sg0OFZ0MTb
Sbu said he wanted to show how confidence and a positive mindset could bypass "small situations".
"Gym is just an example. I'm showing a simple way how you can use confidence and a positive mindset to bypass small situations. Start to think differently. Have a winner's attitude & let nothing stand in your way. Mina nangithi ngyayenza, NGYAYENZA."
But many of his followers were not impressed by the lesson and soon called him out for "breaking the law" and trespassing at the gym.
I wonder if Dj Sbu would see it as hustling if someone took a packet of mo fire and walked out the store without paying.— Tlalane (@tlalane) January 14, 2019
Somebody tell Dj Sbu I just walked out of a shop with un unpaid Mofaya because I assumed the role of someone who paid for my shit.— DeOne4U (@ArthurMsunu) January 13, 2019
I'm "assuming my role" by walking into a relationship like Dj Sbu.— Botshe (@Tshelo) January 13, 2019
I honestly admire DJ Sbu, he’s resilient with a solid work ethic. But there’s nothing to learn from that video, what’s he’s doing is criminal and unethical.— Willie Muhlarhi (@williemuhlarhi) January 13, 2019
This DJ Sbu has always been a attention seeking moron. He wanted to brag abt being in LA even forgot what he did was illegal. Stop filling our people this Hustling has no definition. Hard work is only way— Mzantsi wethu (@ZaBongs06) January 13, 2019
Eh what kind of gym doesn't have turnstiles or reception where you check-in and out? pic.twitter.com/g6MSppRRw8— Son Of The Soil (@vhoni_henny) January 13, 2019
Apparently the gym #DJSbu pulled that hustler stunt at offers a 30 day free trial. pic.twitter.com/EPyTu4CTv7— We own 2019 🇿🇦 (@salim_sgo) January 14, 2019
Ngizo ngena eShoprite ngi cwalise itrolly bese ngibe confident as I walk out that door with a positive mindset that security won't stand in my way pic.twitter.com/binhtCIff6— Baby (@nnate2009) January 11, 2019
Well, Dj Sbu inspired me guys. Lemme go to the airport and assume the role of a Pilot 👨✈️ pic.twitter.com/yICNRHp4Xi— chwepheshe thabede (@c_sosibo) January 14, 2019
Sbu responded to claims that he owed the gym for using its services without paying. In fact, he said the gym owed him.
"No I dont. They owe me. Ukuthi kuseHollywood kuza ngamuva. I'm a globally respected icon of my generation. Wherever I am in the world, my value doesn't change. It appreciates in their currency. I brought value into that gym. That's my mindset & my argument. Challenge me otherwise."