That’s not hustling, that’s criminal! - DJ Sbu slammed for 'breaking the law' in America

Musician and businessman DJ Sbu faced the Twitter firing squad over the weekend after a lesson in hustling seemed to go pear-shaped.

In a video shared on Twitter, Sbu spoke to followers about hustling and pushing boundaries in a new environment, while on his way to a gym in LA. Sbu then told followers that he would show them an example of hustling.

He explained that he didn't have a membership at the gym but had been working out at it all week by just simply walking past access control.

Sbu then showed us what he meant.