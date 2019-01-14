TshisaLIVE

Was Asanda's DMF experience a flop? - Twitter thinks so

14 January 2019 - 11:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Asanda seemed to enjoy her date but Twitter doesn't think there will be a second.
Bachelorette Asanda was on the hunt for Mr Right on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family but Twitter users  thought she was better off chilling at home with a packet of chips and the TV remote.

The 32-year-old said she was looking for a God fearing man who is as goal orientated as she is. Her deal breaker was an abusive man.

Asanda met all kinds of interesting characters in the process of meeting the friends and family of three possible dates.

From shady friends who weren't keen on letting their bestie go on the date, to a guy who fans thought wasn't chosen because he didn't have a job yet.

But at the end of it all she decided on Mbongeni.

Their date was awkward AF with Asanda seeming to be a lot more interested in Mbongeni than he was in her.

As she went through a list of topics to talk about, the internet rolled its eyes and filled timelines with memes about what a flop it was.

They suggested that she try looking for a man in church and not on national TV.

Even Pearl Thusi weighed in, giving her thoughts on Asanda. 

