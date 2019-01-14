Was Asanda's DMF experience a flop? - Twitter thinks so

Bachelorette Asanda was on the hunt for Mr Right on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family but Twitter users thought she was better off chilling at home with a packet of chips and the TV remote.

The 32-year-old said she was looking for a God fearing man who is as goal orientated as she is. Her deal breaker was an abusive man.

Asanda met all kinds of interesting characters in the process of meeting the friends and family of three possible dates.

From shady friends who weren't keen on letting their bestie go on the date, to a guy who fans thought wasn't chosen because he didn't have a job yet.