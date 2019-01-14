Was Asanda's DMF experience a flop? - Twitter thinks so
Bachelorette Asanda was on the hunt for Mr Right on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family but Twitter users thought she was better off chilling at home with a packet of chips and the TV remote.
The 32-year-old said she was looking for a God fearing man who is as goal orientated as she is. Her deal breaker was an abusive man.
Asanda met all kinds of interesting characters in the process of meeting the friends and family of three possible dates.
From shady friends who weren't keen on letting their bestie go on the date, to a guy who fans thought wasn't chosen because he didn't have a job yet.
I don’t care who’s watching type energy. #mood #DateMyFamilly 😭💀😭💀😭💀 pic.twitter.com/gZab2ogNiE— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2019
But at the end of it all she decided on Mbongeni.
Their date was awkward AF with Asanda seeming to be a lot more interested in Mbongeni than he was in her.
As she went through a list of topics to talk about, the internet rolled its eyes and filled timelines with memes about what a flop it was.
They suggested that she try looking for a man in church and not on national TV.
What a boring episode and Asanda was just forcing her date to speak... #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/HNur9lgQ5s— Bae😍 (@Lindroisa) January 13, 2019
Ah Asanda if u want a God-fearing man, go to church cc #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Ko2qhBArYL— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) January 13, 2019
Asanda is trying, she sees this date is boring😭😭😭 i see why he has been single for 8year...here is to another 8years of Mbongeni single #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/XPgLTrwIQt— Sipho Mahlatshana (@CpoMahlatshana) January 13, 2019
Asanda is those typa women stalked with emotional abuse and sugar coat with God #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/020voATcP7— Pen of inspiration (@Touit3ur) January 13, 2019
#DateMyFamily Anele wasn't chosen because he's unemployed, Miss steel wool will never find happiness or see heaven pic.twitter.com/s5VQENr03P— NoLand! (@NoLand02109527) January 13, 2019
Thiza wamu this Asanda chick #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/K9IlvBJBnU— IG: tina_naah (@Nkulee_U) January 13, 2019
NOW we know why Asanda is single and on the show. 🤷🏾♂️#DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/gR82xAUGhZ— UncleChepu The Grinch (@UncleThato) January 13, 2019
Even Pearl Thusi weighed in, giving her thoughts on Asanda.
😂😂😂😂 #MOOOOOOOOOD !!! WHAT A MOOOD !!!!! 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Zm7q77FCqD— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2019
This girl is HECTIC WWOOOOOWWW... #datemyfamily . pic.twitter.com/D0FXaIaXOA— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2019