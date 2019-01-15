TshisaLIVE

From ProVerb to Sho Madjozi, cava the #2008vs2018 celeb snaps

15 January 2019 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
ProVerb took part in the 2008vs2018 challenge.
Image: Twitter/@ProVerbMusic

It's a new year so what better time to reflect on 2018. And even better, 2008. 

Thousands of people have taken to social media to take part in the 2008 vs 2018 challenge, showing off how they've changed over the past ten years.

Whether it was about that body transformation or just maintaining an image, the challenge has created many a lol.

Here's some of our best.

Euphonik

Boity

Candice Modisella

Sho Madjozi

Thula Sindi

ProVerb

Nina Hastie

