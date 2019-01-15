Nomvula Mokonyane tells haters to leave Zodwa alone
Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has come to the defence of Zodwa Wabantu calling on the nation to stop judging the dancer.
Zodwa's provocative fashion sense and racy dance moves have resulted in her being banned from some African countries and she's even been a topic of parliamentary debates across the continent.
The minister who recently bumped into Zodwa at Eyadini in Durban had a clear message for those who shot down the star.
After Zodwa called Nomvula her "inspiration" and praised her, Nomvula gave a short speech on Zodwa's uniqueness.
She said she spoke for all women and encouraged the star to carry on doing her thing.
"I represent every women and nobody must start with you. You are who you are by your choice and they must respect it. Keep it that way."
Fans were quick to react to the video, with many commenting on how similar the two looked.
Maybe Ma Nomvula can stand in for Zodwa sometimes?