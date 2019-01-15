TshisaLIVE

Nomvula Mokonyane tells haters to leave Zodwa alone

15 January 2019 - 11:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was full of praise for Zodwa.
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was full of praise for Zodwa.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane has come to the defence of  Zodwa Wabantu calling on the nation to stop judging the dancer.

Zodwa's provocative fashion sense and racy dance moves have resulted in her being banned from some African countries and she's even been a topic of parliamentary debates across the continent. 

The minister who recently bumped into Zodwa at Eyadini in Durban had a clear message for those who shot down the star. 

After Zodwa called Nomvula her "inspiration" and praised her, Nomvula gave a short speech on Zodwa's uniqueness.

She said she spoke for all women and encouraged the star to carry on doing her thing.

"I represent every women and nobody must start with you. You are who you are by your choice and they must respect it. Keep it that way."

Fans were quick to react to the video, with many commenting on how similar the two looked.

Maybe Ma Nomvula can stand in for Zodwa sometimes?

Zodwa u-turns on retirement plans: There is just too much demand

The "demand is still high" for Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged outside of SA

Zodwa was scared she would be deported from the country.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Zodwa: Don’t be afraid of being referred to as is'**be

Words only hurt if you let them, says Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo gets her fairytale ending TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Solo & Dineo Moeketsi's dreamy baecation TshisaLIVE
  4. Caster Semenya's partner pens the sweetest note on their anniversary TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We will never forget': Trevor Noah slams Leo DiCaprio's SA accent in Blood ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X