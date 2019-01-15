TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo on Arthur selfie outrage: 'My heart broke when Cici came out with her story of abuse'

15 January 2019 - 10:56 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nomzamo Mbatha has issued a public apology.
Image: Instagram/Nomzamo Mbatha

Following the major public outcry that has surrounded a selfie she took with Arthur Mafokate over the weekend, Nomzamo Mbatha has come out to reiterate her stance on gender-based violence. 

Nomzamo came under fire after Arthur shared a picture of them from the ANC manifesto launch over the weekend on Instagram. 

Assault charges was laid against Arthur by his ex-girlfriend and singer, Busisiwe "Cici" Twala in 2017.  The case is on-going and is currently being heard by the Midrand Magistrate's Court.

Social media users roasted Nomzamo and questioned her stance as an "activist". 

Nomzamo issued a public apology through a statement issued by her management on Monday afternoon. 

She explained that the picture was taken when her "guard was low". 

"I apologise unreservedly for that and want to reassure the public and my supporters that I firmly oppose abuse of any kind." 

Nomzamo said it concerned her that the picture gave out the impression that she was insensitive to gender-based violence. 

"My heart goes out to all the victims of abuse. My heart broke when Cici came out with her story of abuse. I applaud and encourage her for speaking out and for being a voice for many other victims of abuse and violence." 

