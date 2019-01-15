Nomzamo on Arthur selfie outrage: 'My heart broke when Cici came out with her story of abuse'

Following the major public outcry that has surrounded a selfie she took with Arthur Mafokate over the weekend, Nomzamo Mbatha has come out to reiterate her stance on gender-based violence.

Nomzamo came under fire after Arthur shared a picture of them from the ANC manifesto launch over the weekend on Instagram.

Assault charges was laid against Arthur by his ex-girlfriend and singer, Busisiwe "Cici" Twala in 2017. The case is on-going and is currently being heard by the Midrand Magistrate's Court.

Social media users roasted Nomzamo and questioned her stance as an "activist".