Rea Tsotella | Malume won’t give sugar mama’s clothes back
We've all had to sacrifice some things when a relationship ended badly: a t-shirt, a pair of pants and maybe even a pet. And then you get Thabang who after his breakup with his sugar mama kept her jersey and refuses to give it back.
The pair, who have been fighting since Fikile decided to up and leave Thapelo decided to take their drama to Moja Love's confrontation reality show Rea Tsotella.
Tonight on #ReaTsotella— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) January 14, 2019
Some people just don't want to let go. Thabang is still holding on to his ex-girlfriend's clothing even though she has moved on. His sugar mama (Fikile) says it was good while it lasted.
21:30 ch157(@MojaLoveTv)📺 pic.twitter.com/1iwRzxUibw
Thabang said when he met Fikile he thought she was the sweetest person in the world but things started to unravel shortly after.
He claimed that Fikile didn't want to hear the relationship was over, while she claimed he refused to return her clothing.
Fans of the show were shocked over the drama and rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode.
All this drama for a jersey? #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/bu0Z29pZyy— Thaso Mog (@Nthaby_Gurl) January 14, 2019
Okay Wait...So They Were Just Fighting For A Jersey For 60 Minutes #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/k75PZKIYh4— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) January 14, 2019
#ReaTsotella Jasey for 1 hour 😟 can we contribute and buy Fikile that Jersey tuu!🙄— Mopedi Thwii💞 (@Tilly_Tetelo) January 14, 2019
Ves'khe umnike! #reatsotella 😂 pic.twitter.com/9AQHuB9bVq— Sinalo Ngonyama (@SinaloNgonyama) January 14, 2019
Everyone is lying ##ReaTsotella https://t.co/hT1qOAoUm9— kubi, but atleast ndimhle (@Audriinah_) January 14, 2019
Aa @MosheNdiki, love has an age.— Rethabile Makoanyane (@Makoanyana_R) January 14, 2019
This "love has no age" is just pedophiles talk #ReaTsotella
#ReaTsotella different stories now it's awkward thapelo lyena is lying😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jYIbZvqUZy— Busta (@Busta57077015) January 14, 2019
Moshe actually has better resolutions than Bishop nton nton #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/5IYUI9YLs3— Tee💋💚 (@Thato_Fentse) January 14, 2019