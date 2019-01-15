Rea Tsotella | Malume won’t give sugar mama’s clothes back

We've all had to sacrifice some things when a relationship ended badly: a t-shirt, a pair of pants and maybe even a pet. And then you get Thabang who after his breakup with his sugar mama kept her jersey and refuses to give it back.

The pair, who have been fighting since Fikile decided to up and leave Thapelo decided to take their drama to Moja Love's confrontation reality show Rea Tsotella.