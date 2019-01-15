Sarah Langa on her hubby being 17 years older: Honestly I don't give AF

Model and socialite Sarah Langa has responded to negative perceptions about the 17-year age gap between herself and her husband, telling fans that she honestly doesn't give a f**k.

The star has been married to businessman Jehan Mackay for three years and told fans in a Q&A session this week that she was loving married life.

She was asked about the age gap in her own marriage and how she felt about people criticizing others for dating men or women older than them.

Sarah said that she would love to not have to worry about it but peeps have totes been making it a thing.

"I would love to say that age ain't nothing in my relationship, but the reality is that people always find a way to make it a thing. Being young and married to someone older you will always be judged," she wrote.

She went on to explain that she "never looked at age when finding a partner" only someone she could relate to.

And even though she is mildly irritated by it, it isn't half as bad as being asked about children.