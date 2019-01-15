The Queen’s Goodness is ready to dump Thabiso
The internet is gatvol of The Queen's Goodness and her ways after the "homewrecker" decided she was done with her new fling Thabiso.
Just last week Goodness was falling all over Thabiso and defended her man from all the hate he was getting for leaving his baby mama Siyanda.
Sis told Kea on Monday that she was "done" with Thabiso and the whole situation.
"I can't fake it," she said, before explaining that she was still thinking of the right time to tell him that the relationship was over.
Goodness also gave Thabiso the cold shoulder and had so many excuses when he tried to take her to Cape Town for a vacay.
It seemed that Thabiso should have listened to his mate Shaka and gone back to Siyanda to avoid the heartbreak that was coming.
Kea was shocked, especially after all the drama Goodness had brought, but it was nothing compared to the gasps it drew from fans of the show on social media.
They took to Twitter armed with memes and messages for Goodness and Thabiso.
Here are some of our favourites:
Goodness:— Kumkani (@Kumkani_Kalipa) January 15, 2019
ANDIZI your love
ANDIZI to the relationship
ANDIZI to Cape Town #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CVY0r3SGVQ
Karma needs to deal with Goodness as well. She keeps getting away with hurting people, it's irritating🙄 #TheQueenMzansi— nompumelelo simelane (@slimMadame) January 14, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi goodness in a tweet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0bOO9egzZx— 🍒 (@melanin_sanelly) January 14, 2019
Honestly I’m confused, what’s wrong with Goodness now? She was all out like mgodoyi hunting Thabiso and now this. #TheQueenMzansi— Swatikazi Massinguitane LaFakudze Mtolo 🌸 🇿🇦 (@bubbyfakude) January 14, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi finish him wena goodness pic.twitter.com/1jpmD9Raxa— 😍KARABO 😍 (@Kay_bunnie23) January 14, 2019
Thabiso must go back to Siyanda. Swallow your pride bro. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0ISHOtQvIr— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) January 14, 2019
Goodness is done with Thabiso bank balance & now she wants to throw him back baby mama. This should be a lesson to baby daddies never leave your baby mama for side chick. #TheQueenMzansi— Mmamorogo Moses Mahlatši Jnr. (@Moses_Maibelo) January 14, 2019
Goodness bathong. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kbwnXYOcNs— Comrade Bhungane (@brokerichhoe) January 14, 2019
Thabiso babe, are you missing Siyanda already?? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3oGtpDFyTt— cataleya🌻 (@Mammi_Kim) January 14, 2019
Can Bakang come as a ghost just for a week just to say hi to Goodness #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xfPO9vSM5z— @loraine madigwe (@LoraineMadigwe) January 14, 2019
Can Goodness just dump Thabiso once, I've been waiting#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aQRzmG1ftL— D A R K K N I G H T (@Mpho_Mathebula9) January 14, 2019