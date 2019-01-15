The Queen’s Goodness is ready to dump Thabiso

The internet is gatvol of The Queen's Goodness and her ways after the "homewrecker" decided she was done with her new fling Thabiso.

Just last week Goodness was falling all over Thabiso and defended her man from all the hate he was getting for leaving his baby mama Siyanda.

Sis told Kea on Monday that she was "done" with Thabiso and the whole situation.

"I can't fake it," she said, before explaining that she was still thinking of the right time to tell him that the relationship was over.

Goodness also gave Thabiso the cold shoulder and had so many excuses when he tried to take her to Cape Town for a vacay.

It seemed that Thabiso should have listened to his mate Shaka and gone back to Siyanda to avoid the heartbreak that was coming.

Kea was shocked, especially after all the drama Goodness had brought, but it was nothing compared to the gasps it drew from fans of the show on social media.

They took to Twitter armed with memes and messages for Goodness and Thabiso.

Here are some of our favourites: